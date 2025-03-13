An American man who has been loving his decision to relocate to Joburg shared a video detailing how his phone was snatched from him in a high-end suburb north of the city

The man, also known as Sbuda, detailed that he was filming outside the Leonardo Hotel when a man swiftly grabbed his phone and drove off in a luxury car

Social media users reacted with humour and sympathy, welcoming him to the 'real' South African life

An American man named Sbuda thought he was safer in Sandton until his phone was snatched while with his friends. Image: @kajuhfaf3333

An American man nicknamed Sbuda has been raving about his decision to permanently relocate to Johannesburg and on his TikTok handle @kajuhfaf3333, sharing that he would not have afforded a mansion as big as the one he bought in the US. His enthusiasm, however, took a hit when he became a victim of a well-organised phone snatching in Sandton. His clip detailing the experience left social media buzzing with reactions ranging from sympathy to playful tease.

Mzansi's crime rate is no secret, but it certainly has a way of humbling even the most passionate newcomers. Whether you're in a busy township or an upscale neighbourhood, you have to stay cautious of the people around you. While Sandton is often seen as a safer, high-end area, crime doesn’t discriminate @kajuhfaf3333 learned that the hard way.

Loosing a phone to criminals

In the clip, @kajuhfaf3333 is walking in a Joburg suburb with his mates, sharing his experience. He explains how he was busy filming in front of the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton when a thief got out of a white Mercedes-Benz, snatched his phone, and dashed back in the car before speeding off.

Despite attempting to chase them, they had no chance of catching up. He was stunned by the organisation of the crime, admitting he thought Sandton was safe.

SA debates about the crime in Mzansi

Social media users wasted no time reacting to Sbuda's video. Some jokingly welcomed him to 'official citizen status', while others reminded him that crime exists everywhere. A few playfully suggested he move to Cape Town, claiming he wouldn't face such issues there. Despite the unfortunate event, the man's love for Joburg remains strong, just with a little more caution.

A man from the US was shocked to see the man who snatched his phone getting inside a Mercedes-Benz. Image: @kajuhfaf3333

Source: TikTok

Coolstrings 🇿🇦 commented:

"You have now passed the initiation 😂."

Midnight-blue💧🇿🇦🇬🇭 said:

"Sorry bro about that, in these cities u need to hide your phone, only in townships I've seen people carry their phones freely, but I still can't guarantee how safe it is."

bpatton276 shared:

"You are absolutely glowing, beautiful skin, South Africa agrees with you."

noxolotshabangu added:

"That area is very notorious for snatching phones."

User @Mrs.Edries commented:

"Come to Cape Town brother 🤣🤭."

User @Prince Max Sibanda said:

"Just go and buy another one, my brother you have passed the test😅😂."

