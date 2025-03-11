An American actor and stuntman who has been in SA for eight years, discovered Marmite and Beefy Bovril for the first time and showed them off to his followers

The lad who was with his friends was curious about both spreads and asked social media users how they tasted in a clip that was shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section asking the man to try both spreads on camera to capture his facial expression, while others shared their favourites.

In the eight years since being in SA, an American man came across a Marmite and a Beefy Bovril for the first time, Image: Brashaad Mayweather

Marmite and Beefy Bovril are both yeast extract spreads used in some SA households. Although they have similar uses, their flavours are distinct. Marmite is a dark, thick spread with a very salty and umami taste, while Beefy Bovril has a meaty, beef-flavour base. While both are typically enjoyed on bread, Marmite is more commonly found in homes, while Bovril is loved by certain people.

A man, TikTok user @brashaadmayweather, an American who has been in South Africa for the past eight years, posted a video that started a debate online and entertained many.

The man discovers Marmite and Beefy Bovril

In the video, @brashaadmayweather and his fellow American friends are at a grocery store, confused by the sight of Marmite and Beefy Bovril on the shelves. They ask a local lady who attempts to explain that both these are bread spreads, with Marmite being a more popular choice.

In the caption, @brashaadmayweather admits that despite his years in Mzansi, he has never encountered anyone who eats both spreads.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about which product tastes better

The clip attracted a lot of comments from social media users who either explained or shared opinions about the both spreads. The reactions were mixed, many users shared their preferences for either Marmite or Bovril, while others claimed they couldn't stomach either. Several people urged @brashaadmayweather to film his first tasting of Marmite, predicting a hilarious facial reaction.

Mzansi people asked an American guy to record himself when tasting Marmite for the first time. Brashaad Mayweather

User @Tamlyn Walker shared:

"We don’t even know what it is 🤣🤣 older people made us eat this with toast."

User @userwhatwhat said:

"Let us know how it tastes."

User @Jermaine Harmse added:

"If you try it, put it on toast with butter and spread a very very thin layer of it on the butter and then great some cheese on it and then yea but got to do it like that or it's gonna be too strong.

User @petronellanaran commented:

"I'm South African and I never ever ate that...I don't like it.. but you can eat it on toast bread and on crackers."

User @Lindsey shared:

"Marmite lovers usually don't eat brovril and brovril lovers don't eat marmite. Same same but different. It's a preference thing. I, personaI bat for marmite. Both salty and good on toast with butter.!"

User @Zubs said:

"It's an acquired taste, I hate it."

