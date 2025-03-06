An American woman who had visited South Africa was amazed by the petrol attendants, sharing her experience of how they fill up cars for customers

The lady recorded a clip which she shared on TikTok boasting about Mzansi while filling her gas in her country

Social media users flooded the comment section, adding humour as some joked that locals would run away after filling up, while others praised the job creation initiative

A US lady shared how she wished the USA had petrol attendants like South Africa. Image: @sabrinafidalgo

South African petrol attendants are some of the nicest and most helpful people around. Often praised for their warm personalities and friendly services, these workers go beyond just pumping petrol, they bring smiles to customer's faces with their dance and singing abilities. Their joyful spirit has made visits to filling stations a little more fun for many.

In a TikTok video, @sabrina.fidalgo, an American woman shared her experience with having her car filled up while visiting SA.

The woman speaks about petrol attendants

As she pumps her own gas, @sabrina.fidalgo reflects on the difference in South Africa, where petrol attendants take care of the job. She explains to her followers that in SA, these workers are called petrol attendants, and jokingly mentions that American female drivers would appreciate having a designated person to fill their gas for them.

The video, recorded while she filled her car with petrol, gives a glimpse into her amazement at the level of service offered by our people.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA adds humour to the lady's video

Social media users flooded the comment section with many locals and international viewers reacting with humour. Some shared how the petrol attendants in SA would entertain customers with dance moves while others playfully said it was a measure to prevent locals from running off after filling up.

Some also pointed out that the presence of petrol attendants is a job-creation initiative as the country had a high level of unemployment rate.

An American woman was impressed when she realised that in SA drivers don't have to pour petrol themselves. Image: @sabrina.fidalgo

User @Sengwayo plumbingandproject said:

"They even dance for us😁😂."

User @maryquitecontrary4u shared:

"South African petrol attendants also happen to be the nicest people on the planet 🥰."

User @Lemo_nada commented:

"As a South African girlie, our petrol attendants pour our petrol, check our tyres and our oil. I can’t imagine living in a place where I must do it myself 😭😭."

User @lee_lee said:

"They don't trust us cause they know we're not gonna pay after putting petrol in the tank🤣."

User @Shandré Arries joked:

"In South Africa we’re lazy."

User @dannydee added:

"Joh, imagine having to do that and pay for your petrol😂😭 it’s like working for petrol twice."

