“This Is What We Need, Unity”: Petrol Attendant Joins Customer Singing Zulu Gospel Songs, SA Moved
- An Afrikaans-speaking man sang Zulu gospel songs at a local filling station, backed up by a petrol attendant
- The wholesome moment was shared on TikTok, showing the woman multi-tasking, harmonising with him while pouring fuel into his car
- Social media users were moved by the clip, saying the two were embodied the South Africa they were proud of and wished to live in
A heartwarming video of an Afrikaans-speaking man singing Zulu gospel songs at a BP garage showcased a beautiful moment of cultural unity, sparking conversations about the beauty of our diverse cultures.
The video was shared on TikTok by user @mumofgirls, where it gained traction, attracting almost 100K views.
A petrol attendant and a customer start a duet
In the clip, the man is waiting for his twin can be filled while singing a Zulu gospel song with the lyrics Njengo Maria. The female petrol attendant, multitasks with ease, chiming in as his backing vocalist while continuing her job.
After repeating the song a few times, he starts another called, Vuma Usindiswe. Once again the petrol attendant provides harmonies while efficiently attending to her duties.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the God-loving customer
Social media users flooded the comment section, praising the petrol attendant for her warm-hearted nature and joining the customer in his praise moment. Some joked that he could keep the land, while others were impressed by his singing ability and Zulu pronunciation.
User @Pinky2315🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 commented:
"This is what we need ubunye (unity)❤️."
User @user5056038077130 shared:
"Thank you my brother from another mother we are together 😂😂
User 2kennedysmokhosi added:
"The spirit of ubuntu in this garage."
User @Heavenly said:
"Man of God."
User @sibonisomzileni commented:
"Good people still exist."
User @tinymazombuka said:
"Thank you brother proudly SA 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦, one nation."
