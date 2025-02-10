An Afrikaans-speaking man sang Zulu gospel songs at a local filling station, backed up by a petrol attendant

The wholesome moment was shared on TikTok, showing the woman multi-tasking, harmonising with him while pouring fuel into his car

Social media users were moved by the clip, saying the two were embodied the South Africa they were proud of and wished to live in

A female petrol attendant and an Afrikaans-speaking man performed a gospel touching online user's hearts. Image:@mumforgirls

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video of an Afrikaans-speaking man singing Zulu gospel songs at a BP garage showcased a beautiful moment of cultural unity, sparking conversations about the beauty of our diverse cultures.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @mumofgirls, where it gained traction, attracting almost 100K views.

A petrol attendant and a customer start a duet

In the clip, the man is waiting for his twin can be filled while singing a Zulu gospel song with the lyrics Njengo Maria. The female petrol attendant, multitasks with ease, chiming in as his backing vocalist while continuing her job.

After repeating the song a few times, he starts another called, Vuma Usindiswe. Once again the petrol attendant provides harmonies while efficiently attending to her duties.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the God-loving customer

Social media users flooded the comment section, praising the petrol attendant for her warm-hearted nature and joining the customer in his praise moment. Some joked that he could keep the land, while others were impressed by his singing ability and Zulu pronunciation.

A lady working at a petrol station had a sweet customer who led a worship song while she attended to him. Credit: RyanJLane

Source: Getty Images

User @Pinky2315🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 commented:

"This is what we need ubunye (unity)❤️."

User @user5056038077130 shared:

"Thank you my brother from another mother we are together 😂😂

User 2kennedysmokhosi added:

"The spirit of ubuntu in this garage."

User @Heavenly said:

"Man of God."

User @sibonisomzileni commented:

"Good people still exist."

User @tinymazombuka said:

"Thank you brother proudly SA 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦, one nation."

