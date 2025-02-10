South Africans were impressed with a white lady's use of IsiZulu while poking fun at AfriForum and Donald Trump

The clip shows the young woman gossiping with her friends while buying a kota which netizens adored

Some commenters threw hilarious shade at the Afrikaner lobbying group, stating that they would not be pleased by the clip

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young lady stunned South Africans with her IsiZulu, while many poked fun at AfriForum. Images: @Thandeka Lee-Anne Khumalo/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

A white SA teen is making waves online for her expressive use of vernac, making some native-speaking South Africans feel insecure about their language use. The young lady was visiting her friends in the township and could be heard gossiping about the local drama.

The young girl said she was visiting her childhood friend and was eager to spill some tea. Image: Westend61/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Beyond cultural norms

Thandeka Lee-Anne Khumalo posted the video online with the caption:

"POV: you visiting your childhood friends and we catching up with them ndabas."

Her video has received tons of attention on TikTok. Thandeka can be seen showing off her kota, telling the audience she's about to eat it in vernac.

Watch the entertaining TikTok below:

Gossiping ekasi

Throughout the video, you can hear snippets of the tea being spilt among Thandeka and her friends about a mysterious "Thomas" character. People across the country were amazed by the lady's use of vernac and made hilarious remarks towards AfriForum. Read the comments below:

@Tebogotb said:

"AfriForum says you are suffering."

@Mr Shelby 🇿🇦 mentioned:

"Ama 2k showing AfriForum flames 😂😂😂"

@phumla🇿🇦 noted:

"Now, South Africa is forcing them to eat kota 😭"

@Bands commented:

"The accent and pronunciation is so accurate. I wouldn't even think she's white 😭"

@user2847607660129 stated:

"Trump will say we are forcing you to eat kota too."

@KeyGee said:

"Honestly speaking we black and whites in South Africa love each other, the problem is AfriForum.. 🤞Re lwesa ke AfriForum. 🤞"

@🦄emmely de celeb🦄🇿🇦 mentioned:

"Why haven't I been located by white friends who behave like this? 😭😭"

More AfriForum stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that Lobby group AfriForum clarified that Afrikaners have no intentions of relocating to the United States after President Donald Trump signed an executive order granting Afrikaners refugee status in the US.

previously reported that Lobby group AfriForum clarified that Afrikaners have no intentions of relocating to the United States after President Donald Trump signed an executive order granting Afrikaners refugee status in the US. Civil rights organisation AfriForum has now come under fire about Trump's threats, as they supported his investigation into the country.

A popular X journalist has been slapped with papers from lawyers representing AfriForum.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News