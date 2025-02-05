“The Country Is Proud of You”: Swahili-Speaking SANDF Soldier Earns High Praise From South Africans
- A SANDF soldier, celebrating 12 years in service, gave a glimpse of his time in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- In the video, the brave soldier also showed off his Swahili speaking skills while chatting with local kids
- Mzansi people are filled with pride and praised his adaptability in the challenging environment
A dedicated man recently marked 12 years of service in the South African army. He shared a video that gives a raw glance at what it's like to be a soldier.
Soldier posts a TikTok video
His journey displayed on his TikTok page @lindapunka is impressive. The clip captured him leaving the airport, gunfire in the distance, him camping in brutal weather and bonding with his colleagues.
Man shares encounter with Congolese kids
But the real flex came when he effortlessly spoke Swahili. He charmed a group of Congolese kids who seemed fascinated by the soldiers' presence.
Watch the TikTok video below:
South African TikTokkers thanked him for representing the country and gushed about his linguistic skills.
See some comments below:
@pascal.kanonge said:
"❤️ Very impressed you speaking my mother tongue."
@user183698312855 commented:
"We don't appreciate you enough guys but SANDF you're making us proud as South Africans. 😊"
@jovialMoetlo wrote:
"We love you, brothers. We are behind you. We have always supported you."
@Mashuduishe stated:
"A true soldier learns different languages to always stay a few steps ahead of the enemy."
@NickyG mentioned:
"That's South Africans. 🇿🇦 We learn all languages. We are the rainbow nation for a reason. God bless South Africa and Africa."
@TumyzerGP shared:
"I'm inspired. I'm going to learn Swahili from now. 🇿🇦"
@TebogoMastajayMhlongo posted:
"Congratulations and thank you for your beautiful service you even learn Swahili while you’re at it!🫡"
@Bigboytick added:
"Stay safe brother. The country is proud of you. 🇿🇦🇨🇩"
Source: Briefly News
