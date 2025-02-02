“Our Boys Lost Their Hero”: Wife’s Heartbreaking Tribute to SANDF Soldier Lost in DRC Conflict
- A grieving wife shared an emotional TikTok tribute to her fallen husband, one of the SANDF soldiers who lost their lives during peacekeeping operations in the DRC
- The heartbreaking video montage shows precious memories of the soldier with his family, highlighting the personal cost of South Africa's peacekeeping mission
- The tribute comes amid growing national concern over SANDF casualties in the DRC conflict, with South Africans rallying to support affected military families
A devastated wife's emotional tribute to her fallen SANDF husband has captured the nation's heart, putting a deeply personal face to South Africa's military losses in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Content creator @jessicastrydom0 shared touching family memories in a TikTok video, revealing the profound impact of losing a soldier, father, and husband to conflict.
SANDF peacekeeping mission
The loss comes during South Africa's involvement in SAMIDRC (SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo), launched in December 2023. The regional peacekeeping initiative aims to restore peace and security in the DRC's eastern regions, working alongside military contingents from Malawi and Tanzania.
The recent intensification of fighting between M23 rebels and peacekeeping forces has resulted in significant SANDF casualties, leaving families like the Strydoms to grapple with the devastating reality of military service sacrifice.
SA shows support for grieving family
@Memorise offered:
"Rip Strydom. Strongs 2 Jess and fam."
@Zach Van Graan stated:
"RIP Mnr Strydom. We Salute you❤️"
@Simon Latcham887 expressed:
"Thank you for your service and sacrifice in maintaining peace for people of the DRC. May you rest in peace Sir. 🇿🇦🙏"
@Nokuthula Bee comforted:
"He died a fighter, he won, he stood by his promises. May God comfort you during this period period."
@girl noted:
"I think we lost more than what's we told by media😢"
@morolong_tholo expressed:
"I am so sorry 😭😭😭😭 Our government is breaking our families 😡😡😡"
Latest developments in the DRC conflict
- Briefly News recently reported on President Ramaphosa's response to the SANDF casualties that sparked intense public debate.
- Regarding the casualty rate, a South African private security company stepped forward with an offer to support SANDF troops in the DRC.
- The SANDF's recent release of fallen soldiers' names brought the conflict's human cost into sharp focus, as South Africa mourns its heroes while debating the mission's future.
Source: Briefly News
