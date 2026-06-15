A George surfer was reported missing at Buffels Bay near Knysna after going out into challenging ocean conditions with friends

A coordinated NSRI rescue operation was launched as rough seas and strong swells complicated the search along the Garden Route coastline

The woman was later located offshore, rescued safely, and treated for hypothermia before being reunited with her partner

A George surfer was reported missing on Saturday, 13 June 2026, at Buffels Bay near Knysna before being located and rescued by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

A 33-year-old George surfer went missing on Saturday while friends. Image: NSRI

Source: Facebook

The 33-year-old had been surfing with three friends from around 9 am in difficult conditions, with powerful waves breaking along the popular Garden Route beach. NSRI spokesperson Jerome Simonis said the alarm was raised shortly after midday when her friends and partner realised she was no longer visible among the surfers in the water.

After heading back to shore, her friends initially assumed she was still out among other surfers offshore. However, concern escalated when most of the remaining surfers also returned, and it became clear she had not come back in with them.

NSRI Knysna rescue operation launched in rough sea conditions

NSRI Knysna launched a full-scale rescue operation at 12:17, deploying the rescue vessels Eileen Medway and JayTee IV as conditions rapidly deteriorated off Buffels Bay.

Additional emergency resources, including a rescue helicopter, drone teams and ambulance services, were placed on standby as a precaution. Crews battled heavy seas, with swells reaching between 3.5 and 4.5 metres, while navigating through the Knysna Heads en route to the search area.

Based on ocean currents and prevailing conditions, rescuers suspected the surfer may have drifted towards Brenton-on-Sea, prompting a focused search in that direction. Their assessment proved correct. Just 30 minutes into the operation, at around 12:47, rescuers located the surfer sitting upright on her surfboard in open water. The rescue craft reached her quickly and brought her safely aboard.

Efforts from the National Sea Rescue Institute led to the rescue of a George surfer. Image: NSRI

Source: Facebook

Hypothermia treatment after Buffels Bay surf rescue

According to the NSRI, treatment for hypothermia was started immediately aboard the rescue craft and continued once the surfer reached the rescue base, where she was reunited with her partner.

Paramedics later cleared her after confirming she was responding well, and no further medical treatment was required.

Officials believe she was carried further out to sea towards Brenton-on-Sea by the incoming new moon spring tide. Despite attempting to paddle back to shore, she was unable to make headway and instead remained with her surfboard to conserve energy.

Rescuers praised her decision to stay calm and remain with her board, noting that it likely helped her conserve strength until help arrived.

As seen in the post below.

Water-based ceremony held for Howes

Briefly News previously reported that friends and fellow ocean enthusiasts came together at Small Bay to remember Howes.

At a special water-based ceremony, friends and fellow kite surfers formed a circle in the water and released flowers in his memory. The family of the globally celebrated kiteboarder Howes also launched a fundraising initiative to support the construction of a new National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescue vessel, which will bear his name as a tribute.

Howes passed on at the age of 38 in September 2025 after he failed to return home at the conclusion of a surfing event in Bloubergstrand, Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News