The Western Cape High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting public hearings of the Section 89 Impeachment Inquiry

Impeachment Committee Chairperson Makashule Gana confirmed the 29 July 2026 meeting will still proceed as planned

The 16-party committee will use the session to work on key administrative tasks ahead of a possible resumption of public proceedings

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SA president, Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: @Cyril Ramaphosa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — The parliamentary committee overseeing President Cyril Ramaphosa's Section 89 Impeachment Inquiry will press ahead with its scheduled meeting on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, despite a court order blocking it from conducting public hearings.

The Western Cape High Court issued an interim interdict in favour of Ramaphosa, preventing the inquiry from holding public sessions or taking oral evidence. The ruling places a temporary hold on public proceedings while the court undertakes a full review of the 2022 Independent Panel report, which underpins the misconduct allegations linked to the Phala Phala farm scandal. That review is scheduled to be heard in early September 2026.

Committee chair confirms meeting goes ahead

Impeachment Committee Chairperson Makashule Gana said the court order applies strictly to public hearings and does not affect internal administrative work. After consulting with Parliament's legal unit, Gana confirmed that the 16-party parliamentary committee retains the authority to carry out preparatory functions within that boundary.

The Wednesday session will focus on three areas of administrative groundwork. The committee aims to finalise its terms of reference, setting out the governing guidelines and parameters for the inquiry. It also intends to conclude recommendations for appointing an independent evidence leader. A third priority is ensuring the committee's procedural structures are sufficiently prepared so that public proceedings can resume without delay if the High Court ultimately dismisses Ramaphosa's review application.

Inquiry rooted in Phala Phala allegations

The impeachment process traces back to allegations that Ramaphosa concealed the theft of large sums of foreign currency hidden at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo. The 2022 Independent Panel report found sufficient grounds for a Section 89 inquiry into whether the president had violated his constitutional obligations.

The committee's continued groundwork signals Parliament's intention to remain operationally ready, regardless of how the High Court rules in September.

President Ramaphosa giving a speech. Images: @Cyril Ramaphosa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

More on the Phala Phala impeachment

Briefly News recently reported on the Western Cape High Court granting Ramaphosa an interdict, with Judge Andre Le Grange interdicting Speaker Thoko Didiza and committee chair Makashule Gana from continuing proceedings.

recently reported on the Western Cape High Court granting Ramaphosa an interdict, with Judge Andre Le Grange interdicting Speaker Thoko Didiza and committee chair Makashule Gana from continuing proceedings. Political parties reacted after the court paused the impeachment process, with reactions ranging from surprise to resignation.

The Presidency responded after the court halted proceedings, with spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirming Ramaphosa noted the order and reaffirmed his respect for judicial independence.

Source: Briefly News