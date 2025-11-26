Graham Howes’ Family to Honour Late South African Kite Surfer Days After His Passing
The family of kiteboarder Graham Howes are working on a new action which would be in honour of the late South African athlete.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Howes passed on at the 38 in September, 2025, after he failed to return home at the conclusion of a surfing event in Bloubergstrand, Cape Town.
The family of globally celebrated kiteboarder Graham Howes has launched a fundraising initiative to fund a new National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescue vessel, which will carry his name as a tribute.
This announcement comes as the Red Bull King of the Air competition kicks off at Kite Beach in Blouberg, widely regarded as the pinnacle of big-air kiteboarding events worldwide.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.