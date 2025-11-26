Global site navigation

Graham Howes’ Family to Honour Late South African Kite Surfer Days After His Passing
Graham Howes' Family to Honour Late South African Kite Surfer Days After His Passing

by  Raphael Abiola
The family of kiteboarder Graham Howes are working on a new action which would be in honour of the late South African athlete.

Howes passed on at the 38 in September, 2025, after he failed to return home at the conclusion of a surfing event in Bloubergstrand, Cape Town.

The family of globally celebrated kiteboarder Graham Howes has launched a fundraising initiative to fund a new National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescue vessel, which will carry his name as a tribute.

This announcement comes as the Red Bull King of the Air competition kicks off at Kite Beach in Blouberg, widely regarded as the pinnacle of big-air kiteboarding events worldwide.

Source: Briefly News

