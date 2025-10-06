Coroners have confirmed what killed local kitesurfer Graham Howes, after extensive investigations were completed

The founder of the kitesurfing lifestyle brand, Dirty Habits, was last seen alive on 7 September 2025 in the waters of Bloubergstrand

Social media users weighed in on the official cause of death, cautioning others to respect nature and the animals

A coroner's report confirmed that local kitesurfer, Graham Howes, was killed by a whale.

Source: Facebook

WESTERN CAPE – Investigations into the death of local kitesurfer Graham Howes have been concluded, with coroners releasing their report.

The 38-year-old did not return home on Sunday, 7 September 2025. He was last spotted kiteboarding offshore near Eden on the Bay in Bloubergstrand around 1 pm on Sunday, 7 September 2025. His body was found the following day after an extensive search.

Coroners confirm Howes was killed by a whale

Following thorough investigations, which included three independent autopsies, coroners confirmed that the founder of the kitesurfing lifestyle brand, Dirty Habits, was killed by a whale. His death has been described as a freak accident.

Authorities concluded that Howes had kited out to a pod of whales, but was struck by one of the massive mammals. The force he was hit with is set to have exceeded a ton. The impact rendered him unconscious, which led to his drowning.

“This conclusion was reached based on consistent evidence across multiple findings, including the snapped kite lines, a damaged board, an unreleased safety mechanism, final camera footage, and the recovery positions of all equipment and injuries sustained,” the report found.

Graham Howes was described as the cornerstone of the kitesurfing community.

Source: Original

Howes remembered as the heartbeat of the community

Howes' tragic passing sparked touching tributes across social media, as many recalled his larger-than-life personality.

Howes was the cornerstone of the kite scene in Cape Town, and many described him as the unofficial mayor of Cape Town, such was his popularity. Described as the heartbeat of the community, Howes’ legacy will live on through his brand, Dirty Habits, as well as through all those who got to know him. In tribute to his legendary life, family, friends, and members of the sporting community planned a special memorial service for him.

South Africans weigh in on Howes’ cause of death

Social media users shared their thoughts on the official cause of death, with many calling for nature and animals to be respected.

Penny Fenton suggested:

“Maybe the whale felt threatened😔.”

Jolene Naude noted:

“Boats are not allowed within 300 metres of whales (regulation), so people shouldn't either.”

Lebogang Koloko stated:

“This is sad. I am often shocked by how far people go when kite surfing in Bloubergstrand.”

Bon Crawford suggested:

“I suppose if an elephant can kill on land, then whales must not be bothered out there.”

Andre Sonnekus said:

“Terrible. But stay away from wildlife. They are not stunt props.”

Tina Swart added:

“The sea is not something to play with. Nobody knows that water and the life underwater.”

Claire Huntsman said:

“May this be a lesson to all those kite surfers always going way too close to those whales.”

Gwyn Guscott stated:

“At the end of the day, he died doing what he loves. No need for drama.”

Phillippa Middelmann suggested:

“I’m so sorry for the family. The whale must have felt threatened or maybe had a calf nearby. Tragic.”

Water-based ceremony held for Howes

Briefly News reported that friends and fellow ocean enthusiasts came together at Small Bay to remember Howes.

At a special water-based ceremony, friends and fellow kite surfers formed a circle in the water and released flowers in his memory.

His family also thanked all those who assisted in the search for him and helped bring his body home.

