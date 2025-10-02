A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Milpark Hospital on Wednesday, 1 October 2025

The man allegedly visited a friend in the hospital before he was gunned down in his vehicle as he was leaving

South Africans weighed in on the murders, sharing mixed reactions to the levels of crime in the country

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in the parking lot of Milpark Hospital. Image: @RK_Gazette

GAUTENG – A manhunt has been launched after a man was shot dead at Milpark Hospital on Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

The incident happened in the evening, in the parking area of the hospital in Western Parktown, Johannesburg. The motive for the murder is not yet known.

Murder suspected to be a targeted hit

According to Yusuf Abramjee, the host of Crime Watch on eTV and eNCA, the murder appears to be a hit. Abramjee noted on X that the man was shot multiple times.

Captain Tinswalo Sibeko from the South African Police Service in Gauteng said the 45-year-old man was gunned down, allegedly after he visited a friend at the facility. He was in his vehicle when suspects opened fire.

“The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made yet, and an investigation is underway," Sibeko said.

Police have launched a manhunt after a shooting at the Milpark Hospital. Image: @RK_Gazette

South Africa’s history of shootings at healthcare facilities

The country is no stranger to experiencing fatal shootings at its healthcare centres. In February 2022, a policeman shot a nursing assistant at Tembisa Hospital before turning the gun on himself. The nursing assistant was declared dead at the scene, while the policeman survived his injuries.

In February 2024, a doctor from Dobsonville in Soweto was killed after his practice was broken into. The suspects posed as patients to get access to the practice. It’s alleged that they shot the doctor dead before making their escape.

South Africans weigh in on Milpark Hospital shooting

Social media users shared their thoughts on the shooting, with some raising concerns about the crime in the country, while others’ comments focused on why he could have been targeted.

Patrick Matseba said:

“And Ramaquiet will be quiet as usual.”

Tony Govender asked:

“What's happening in this country? Shootings at courts, hospitals, and everywhere else. Crimes are terrible now. It wasn't like this before. Some 30 years ago, crime was very low. One could walk anywhere, anytime. Now you are not even safe in your own home.”

Duma KA Lwandle stated:

“I hope it's not any Madlanga Commission witness.”

Kazaba Luke noted:

“People are not safe. Even in hospital precincts.”

Jozi Jozi said:

“That’s daily life in a mafia state. We must get used to it.”

Niki Madlamini Baleni agreed:

“SA is a mafia state.”

