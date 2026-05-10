Kaizer Chiefs will be heading to the 2026-27 Betway Premiership as one of the potential title contenders alongside Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The Glamour Boys will finish the 2025-26 season in third place, and would be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup for the second consecutive season.

Kaizer Chiefs title contender

Football analyst Uche Anuma in a chat with Briefly News shared how Kaizer Chiefs can beat Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates to the Betway Premiership next season.

"Kaizer Chiefs need to take a leaf from how they started the 2025-26 season next campaign, but the different thing they must do is not losing focus in the crucial stages," he said.

"They need to sign players who can win them league title and not depend on signing loads of players on free transfers. They need to invest on top players in different positions."

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Source: Briefly News