Kaizer Chiefs have made a major announcement as the Premier Soccer League giants celebrate a historic milestone

The Soweto-based club's huge announcement could certainly be a game-changer for the Glamour Boys

Club head Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr commented on Amakhosi's historic milestone and stressed the importance

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Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs have formally launched their women’s team in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the Soweto-based club's history.

Kaizer Chiefs have made a major announcement as the club hit a new milestone. Photo: Kaizer Motaung Jr

Source: Twitter

The newly formed women's side will compete in South Africa’s second-tier women’s competition, the Sasol Women's League, which serves as a pathway to the top-flight Hollywoodbets Super League.

With this move by the Glamour Boys, they become the fourth Betway Premiership club to establish a women’s team, joining Mamelodi Sundowns, TS Galaxy, and Stellenbosch FC.

The men's team have been in existence for years and is rated among the top three clubs in the PSL. They are currently struggling this season after winning the Nedbank Cup last campaign.

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Kaizer Chiefs make huge announcement

The Soweto giants took to their official website to release a statement to confirm the creation of Kaizer Chiefs Ladies.

In the official statement, the club described the moment as a landmark occasion, announcing the birth of Kaizer Chiefs Ladies.

They emphasised that their entry into women’s football goes beyond participation, acknowledging the groundwork laid by trailblazers such as Springs Home Sweepers and Joseph Mkhonza, who helped create opportunities for young girls to pursue the sport.

The squad consists of 24 players, blending emerging talent with experienced figures, including standout Mamello Makhabane. The seasoned midfielder, a centurion for Banyana Banyana, previously featured for TS Galaxy Queens in the Super League.

Kaizer Chiefs Football Club officially unveiled their Women's team. Photo: Kazier Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Leadership on the technical bench will come from Unathi Mabena, a former assistant coach at JVW FC. Mabena holds a UEFA B License and has also contributed to South Africa’s junior national teams.

The club further confirmed that the team will host matches at two venues: the Kaizer Chiefs Village and Kwa-Thema Stadium.

Motaung comments on Kaizer Chiefs ladies creation

Club chairman Kaizer Motaung stated that the launch reflects the club’s broader duty to the sport and its long-term growth.

He described the moment as a proud one for the club, highlighting their awareness of the role they play within South African football. He added that investing in women’s football is a crucial step toward developing the game in a meaningful and inclusive way.

Motaung also stressed the importance of long-term vision, noting that initiatives of this scale must consider future generations. He explained that the establishment of Kaizer Chiefs Ladies forms part of a wider strategy to grow the sport, expand opportunities, and strengthen its foundation for years to come.

Kaizer Chiefs' youngster joins Pirates

Briefly News also reported that a Kaizer Chiefs promising player nicknamed 'Messi' has left the club for the bitter rivals, Orlando Pirates.

The youngster was tipped to make it into Amakhosi's first team in the future, but he would now be playing for the Bucs.

Source: Briefly News