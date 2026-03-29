Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly preparing for a shake-up in their coaching department.

In a post on X, prominent Amakhosi journalist Innocent Mkhize revealed that representatives of former Mamelodi Sundowns and current Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi have engaged in initial discussions with the club.

Manqoba Mngqithi on Kaizer Chiefs’ Radar

The news has sparked optimism among hundreds of Chiefs fans on X, who are taking the report seriously, largely due to Mkhize’s past accuracy. Notably, he was first to report Nasreddine Nabi’s move to the club in 2024, lending credibility to his insights.

Mkhize tweeted in his distinctive style: “Sources indicate there could be significant developments between Amakhosi and Manqoba Mngqithi ahead of next season, with talks suggesting a potential appointment.”

Mngqithi’s résumé speaks volumes. He has won five league titles and a CAF Champions League medal as assistant and co-coach at Sundowns, and this season, he has made a mark with Golden Arrows, establishing them as one of the league’s most potent attacking sides.

Golden Arrows’ Rise Under Mngqithi

The Umzimkhulu-born tactician has turned Arrows into a formidable offensive team. With 28 goals from 22 matches, they are the third-highest scoring team in South Africa, trailing only Orlando Pirates (40 goals in 22 games) and Sundowns (37 goals in 21 games).

Mngqithi’s impact was evident even last season. Taking over Arrows on 3 March when the team was battling relegation, he guided them to safety, ending the campaign in 12th place, beginning his tenure with a 1-1 draw against Sundowns and a 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs.

Currently, with eight matches left in the season, Arrows sit in eighth place, a testament to Mngqithi’s attacking approach and ability to extract results with a modest squad. His guidance has also propelled Arrows to competitive cup runs, narrowly missing out after penalty shootout losses to Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout semi-finals and Durban City in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

Smart Recruitment Boosts His Appeal

Mngqithi’s knack for talent spotting further strengthens his appeal to Chiefs. Several of Arrows’ standout performers this season, including top scorer Junior Dion and promising Ivorian midfielder Isaac Cissé, were brought in under his guidance. Late-season additions Ayabulela Maxwele and captain Ayanda Jiyane—signed after Royal AM’s expulsion—also highlight his recruitment acumen.

He has also played a key role in player development. Siyanda Ndlovu, for example, improved from two goals and three assists in 17 matches last season to four goals and five assists in 19 appearances this term, with several matches still remaining.

With his extensive experience in domestic and continental football, attacking-minded philosophy, proven talent identification, and record in developing young players such as Malibongwe Khoza and Kutlwano Letlaku, Mngqithi seems to align perfectly with Kaizer Chiefs’ vision for their next head coach.

Source: Briefly News