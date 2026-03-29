Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly in talks with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi, but they've been told not to consider hiring the South African coach.

The Glamour Boys are already making plans for te 2026-27 and are acting fast in bringing a new permenent coach since they parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi earlier this season.

Kaizer Chiefs told not consider Mngqithi

Football expert Uche Anuma share his take during a chat with Briefly News about the reports linke Mngqithi to a move to Naturena ahead of next season.

"Mngqithi is a good coach, but I don't think he should be considered for the Kaizer Chiefs job at this point," he said.

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"Mngqithi's time with Sundowns' first team as the head coach he almost fumble the team's chances of retaining the league, while doing inaccurate jobs in CUP competitions."

Source: Briefly News