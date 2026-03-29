Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been called out by some set of fans for fielding lots of Mamelodi Sundowns player during South Africa's first leg clash against Panama at the Moses Mabhida Stadiun on Friday, 2026.

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The Belgian tactician opted to start six Mamelodi Sundowns stars in the first leg amid speculations about the players being overused as they are still in the CAF Champions League.

Broos backed for playing Sundowns players

Sports journalist Themba Modise in a chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on Broos being told not to use plenty Sundowns players in the second leg.

"I don't think no one can tell Broos what he should do with the team he invited himself," he said.

"The World Cup is coming, we must put our best legs out and find a ultimate team that would perform well in North America later this year."

Source: Briefly News