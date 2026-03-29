Hugo Broos: Why Bafana Bafana Coach Is Not Wrong to Play Mamelodi Sundowns vs Panama
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been called out by some set of fans for fielding lots of Mamelodi Sundowns player during South Africa's first leg clash against Panama at the Moses Mabhida Stadiun on Friday, 2026.
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The Belgian tactician opted to start six Mamelodi Sundowns stars in the first leg amid speculations about the players being overused as they are still in the CAF Champions League.
Broos backed for playing Sundowns players
Sports journalist Themba Modise in a chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on Broos being told not to use plenty Sundowns players in the second leg.
"I don't think no one can tell Broos what he should do with the team he invited himself," he said.
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"The World Cup is coming, we must put our best legs out and find a ultimate team that would perform well in North America later this year."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.