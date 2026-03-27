Bafana Bafana and Panama's first clash in their double-legged friendly games in South Africa ended in a draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, on Friday, March 27, 2026.

The visitors took the lead courtesy of a goal from Édgar Bárcenas in the first half, but Orlando Pirates summer signing Oswin Appollis levelled the game in the opening stages of the second 45 minutes of the tie.

Panama hold Bafana Bafana in SA

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos opted to start Germany-based defender Ime Okon alongside Mamelodi Sundowns star Khulumani Ndamane, while Themba Zwane, Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis supported Lyle Foster in attack.

The home side controlled possession early on, with Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole heavily involved in midfield, while Aubrey Modiba and Zwane combined effectively on the left flank.

Bafana had to wait until the 20th minute for a clear opening, as Appollis broke through on the right, but his effort was superbly saved by Panama goalkeeper Luis Mejía.

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That missed opportunity proved costly, as Panama struck two minutes later through Édgar Bárcenas, who won the ball high up the pitch, created space in the area and slotted home with a precise finish.

Panama suffered a setback five minutes before halftime when Mejía was forced off due to an earlier injury, with Orlando Mosquera coming on and quickly making his presence felt by stopping Foster in a one-on-one and later denying a long-range attempt from Mokoena.

Three minutes after the restart, Bafana Bafana were back in the game as Appollis found the back of the net to make the scoreline 1-1.

Bafana maintained control of the ball and dictated play for long spells, yet found it difficult to penetrate Panama’s well-organised defensive setup. In crucial moments, their attacking moves lacked the decisive final ball and clinical finish.

There was a tense moment late on in the 80th minute when Yanis struck the woodwork, but Bafana remained resolute at the back. Despite their dominance throughout the match, they were unable to add to their tally, and the encounter ended 1-1.

The two teams are set to face off once more on Tuesday, 31 March, 2026 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News