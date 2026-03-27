Kaizer Chiefs will be without another key player for the rest of the season as they continue to fight for a third-place finish

The Glamour Boys are pushing to return to the CAF Confederation Cup next season, but they will need to do that without another important player

The Soweto giants are only competing in the Betway Premiership till the end of the season, as they've been knocked out of all cup competitions

Kaizer Chiefs have been hit with another major setback as one of their key players has been ruled out of the season due to injury.

Kaizer Chiefs hit with a major setback in the Betway Premiership. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

The Glamour Boys have suffered mixed fortunes this season. They started the campaign on a good note, but the second half of the season is not looking good for them.

Nasreddine Nabi was let go at the start of the season, with Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef taking over from the Tunisian tactician as co-coaches.

Kwinika ruled out of the season

Zitha Kwinika has been confirmed unavailable for the rest of the season. The South African missed Kaizer Chiefs' win over Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership with the Glamour Boys releasing an official statement to confirm the reason.

Alongside Kwinika, Nkanyiso Shinga and George Matlou will also miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, intensifying Chiefs’ challenges as they tackle a tough fixture schedule.

Rushwin Dortley remains sidelined following knee surgery, while Given Msimango has only recently returned from a long-term injury and is still regaining match fitness.

Inacio Miguel will sit out the next two games after collecting his eighth yellow card against Magesi. The Portugal-born Angola international now has a remarkable 18 yellow cards from 53 appearances for the club.

Reports suggest the Soweto giants are looking to strengthen their central defence department as they are interested in signing Bright Ndlovu and Thabo Moloisane.

Moloisane is top on the list as the South African international's contract is expected to expire with Stellenbosch FC at the end of the ongoing season.

Kaizer Chiefs star Zitha Kwinika ruled out for the rest of the ongoing season in the Betway Premiership. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Upcoming fixtures for Kaizer Chiefs

After back-to-back Betway Premiership victories against Durban City and Magesi, Amakhosi are closing in on a top-three finish, which would see them return to the CAF Confederation Cup next season. They are just one point behind third-placed AmaZulu, but hold the advantage of two games in hand.

Here are Amakhosi's remaining fixtures in the Betway Premiership this season:

Tue, 7 Apr: Orbit College vs Chiefs

Sun, 12 Apr: Chiefs vs TS Galaxy

Wed, 15 Apr: Magesi vs Chiefs

Sat, 18 Apr: Polokwane vs Chiefs

Sat, 25 Apr: Pirates vs Chiefs

Tue, 28 Apr: Siwelele vs Chiefs

Wed, 6 May: Sundowns vs Chiefs

Sun, 10 May: Sekhukhune vs Chiefs

Sat, 16 May: AmaZulu vs Chiefs

Sat, 23 May: Chiefs vs Chippa

Kaizer Chiefs extends key player's contract

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have decided to extend one of their key players' contracts ahead of the 2026-27 Premier Soccer League season.

The Amakhosi star's contract was expected to come to an end in the summer, but the Glamour Boys are not ready to let the player go.

Source: Briefly News