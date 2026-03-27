Zitha Kwinika: Another Kaizer Chiefs Star Ruled Out for the Rest of the Season
- Kaizer Chiefs will be without another key player for the rest of the season as they continue to fight for a third-place finish
- The Glamour Boys are pushing to return to the CAF Confederation Cup next season, but they will need to do that without another important player
- The Soweto giants are only competing in the Betway Premiership till the end of the season, as they've been knocked out of all cup competitions
Kaizer Chiefs have been hit with another major setback as one of their key players has been ruled out of the season due to injury.
The Glamour Boys have suffered mixed fortunes this season. They started the campaign on a good note, but the second half of the season is not looking good for them.
Nasreddine Nabi was let go at the start of the season, with Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef taking over from the Tunisian tactician as co-coaches.
Kwinika ruled out of the season
Zitha Kwinika has been confirmed unavailable for the rest of the season. The South African missed Kaizer Chiefs' win over Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership with the Glamour Boys releasing an official statement to confirm the reason.
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Alongside Kwinika, Nkanyiso Shinga and George Matlou will also miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, intensifying Chiefs’ challenges as they tackle a tough fixture schedule.
Rushwin Dortley remains sidelined following knee surgery, while Given Msimango has only recently returned from a long-term injury and is still regaining match fitness.
Inacio Miguel will sit out the next two games after collecting his eighth yellow card against Magesi. The Portugal-born Angola international now has a remarkable 18 yellow cards from 53 appearances for the club.
Reports suggest the Soweto giants are looking to strengthen their central defence department as they are interested in signing Bright Ndlovu and Thabo Moloisane.
Moloisane is top on the list as the South African international's contract is expected to expire with Stellenbosch FC at the end of the ongoing season.
Upcoming fixtures for Kaizer Chiefs
After back-to-back Betway Premiership victories against Durban City and Magesi, Amakhosi are closing in on a top-three finish, which would see them return to the CAF Confederation Cup next season. They are just one point behind third-placed AmaZulu, but hold the advantage of two games in hand.
Here are Amakhosi's remaining fixtures in the Betway Premiership this season:
Tue, 7 Apr: Orbit College vs Chiefs
Sun, 12 Apr: Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
Wed, 15 Apr: Magesi vs Chiefs
Sat, 18 Apr: Polokwane vs Chiefs
Sat, 25 Apr: Pirates vs Chiefs
Tue, 28 Apr: Siwelele vs Chiefs
Wed, 6 May: Sundowns vs Chiefs
Sun, 10 May: Sekhukhune vs Chiefs
Sat, 16 May: AmaZulu vs Chiefs
Sat, 23 May: Chiefs vs Chippa
Kaizer Chiefs extends key player's contract
Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have decided to extend one of their key players' contracts ahead of the 2026-27 Premier Soccer League season.
The Amakhosi star's contract was expected to come to an end in the summer, but the Glamour Boys are not ready to let the player go.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.