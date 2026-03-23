Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly tied down Inacio Miguel Ferreira dos Santos—widely known as Inacio Miguel—to a new contract, Phakaaathi has been informed.

The defender, who joined Amakhosi from Petro de Luanda in July 2024, had been approaching the final months of his initial two-year deal. However, the club is said to have acted decisively to retain him, offering fresh terms, although the duration of the agreement has not yet been disclosed.

A source indicated that while specifics around the contract length remain unclear, Miguel’s future at Naturena is secure.

“Details of the contract are still unknown, but one thing is certain—Miguel will continue with Chiefs,” the source revealed.

Miguel made 28 appearances in his debut Betway Premiership campaign during the 2024/25 season and has already featured 25 times this term, though he is still searching for his first goal.

These numbers underline the Portuguese-born centre-back’s significance within the squad.

“Chiefs hold Miguel in high regard, which is why they moved to keep him. He’s not just a player—he’s a leader. His teammates look up to him, especially in difficult moments. Even the technical staff value his tactical insight, so renewing his contract was a straightforward decision,” the source added.

An official announcement from Chiefs regarding Miguel’s new deal is expected in due course.

Source: Briefly News