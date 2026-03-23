Deputy President Paul Mashatile Rejects Allegations of Scheduled Meeting With Vusimuzi Matlala
- Deputy President Paul Mashatile addressed claims made during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about him
- During Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's testimony, he discussed a conversation he had with Vusimuzi Matlala about Mashatile
- The Deputy President of South Africa expressed willingness to cooperate fully with the Madlanga Commission
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – Paul Mashatile has denied the allegations that he was scheduled to meet with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.
The allegations about the Deputy President of the country and the controversial tenderpreneur were made during Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
Nkosi, who returned on 23 March 2026 for his eighth day of testimony, told the Commission of a call he had with Matlala in which Cat indicated that he was due to meet with the country’s Deputy President.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mashatile denies the allegations
Not long after the allegations were made, Mashatile rejected the claims that he intended to meet with Matlala.
The Deputy President categorically denied the claims, saying that he did not know the individuals referenced in the testimony and never had any association or dealings with them.
He also stated that he was out of the country at the time that Mr Matlala purportedly met with him or intended to meet with him.
The Deputy President even indicated that he was prepared to cooperate with the Madlanga Commission fully, should they require any clarity or further assistance.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za