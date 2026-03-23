Deputy President Paul Mashatile addressed claims made during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about him

During Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's testimony, he discussed a conversation he had with Vusimuzi Matlala about Mashatile

The Deputy President of South Africa expressed willingness to cooperate fully with the Madlanga Commission

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Paul Mashatile has dismissed the allegations that he was scheduled to meet with Vusimuzi Matlala. Image: Sefa Karacan/ Giyani View

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Paul Mashatile has denied the allegations that he was scheduled to meet with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The allegations about the Deputy President of the country and the controversial tenderpreneur were made during Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Nkosi, who returned on 23 March 2026 for his eighth day of testimony, told the Commission of a call he had with Matlala in which Cat indicated that he was due to meet with the country’s Deputy President.

Mashatile denies the allegations

Not long after the allegations were made, Mashatile rejected the claims that he intended to meet with Matlala.

The Deputy President categorically denied the claims, saying that he did not know the individuals referenced in the testimony and never had any association or dealings with them.

He also stated that he was out of the country at the time that Mr Matlala purportedly met with him or intended to meet with him.

The Deputy President even indicated that he was prepared to cooperate with the Madlanga Commission fully, should they require any clarity or further assistance.

Source: Briefly News