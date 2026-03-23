Deputy President Paul Mashatile's name was mentioned during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Mashatile's name surfaced during testimony by Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who has links to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and General Shadrack Sibiya

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mashatile's name being mentioned, with some saying they weren't surprised

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Paul Mashatile’s name has surfaced at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after a witness discussed a meeting with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. Image: Gulshan Khan/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s name has surfaced during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, sparking speculation online.

Mashatile’s name was brought up during the testimony of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who was also known as Witness F. Sergeant Nkosi was called to testify over his links to both General Shadrack Sibiya and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

His testimony has also highlighted his ties to tender irregularities at the City of Tshwane.

Mashatile’s name was mentioned during proceedings

During Sergeant Nkosi’s testimony on 23 March 2026, he mentioned to the commissioners that Matlala had a scheduled meeting with the country’s deputy president. He made the admission while discussing why he had Matlala’s credit card, which he claimed he found inside a jet ski belonging to the late taxi boss Jothan Msibi.

Nkosi also made a handwritten statement to police saying that Matlala once called him about the card, saying that he needed it as he had a meeting with Mashatile and the Deputy National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya.

"He called me again, telling me that he needs the card urgently as he was going to meet with the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile," said Nkosi.

He added that he didn’t know what the meeting with Matlala was about or if it ever took place.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi mentioned Deputy President Paul Mashatile's name during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: @Mkhize_vela

Source: Twitter

Nkosi questioned about not mentioning Mashatile’s name before

The Gauteng police officer was also asked why he didn’t mention Mashatile’s name before. In his statement, which was submitted to the commission and during his oral testimony, he never mentioned that Matlala was scheduled to meet Mashatile.

This is despite the fact that he has been asked extensively about the card. Sergeant Nkosi denied that he was shielding the Deputy President. He claimed that it was ‘human error’ that led to him omitting Mashatile’s name before.

Mashatile is not the only politician that Sergeant Nkosi mentioned during his testimony. He implicated ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi and a person known as CIC Juju, whom the Commissioners believe is Julius Malema.

Secretary General Marshall Dlamini then addressed the allegations made against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader.

South Africans weigh in on Mashatile’s name being mentioned

Social media users weighed in on Mashatile’s name being mentioned, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@Maqgibela asked:

“Is there any law to ban the corrupt ANC?”

@Constitution_94 stated:

“ I hope to see the same energy from ActionSA given to Paul Mashatile.”

@artindira said:

“No surprise. Wasn't Mashatile known as ‘Mr 10%’ by anyone who gets a tender in Durban?”

@Jeffjones281 exclaimed:

“Mashatile. I knew it. Always knew he was a gangster.”

@Marylicious731 said:

“No surprise there. Most South Africans know that Mashatile is corrupt. It was only a matter of time.”

@Nadine_Lee04 added:

“Yoh ai, I'm speechless. The rot and lawlessness do not end. The dynamite is endless, sho.”

@drikhoskin asked:

“It was only a matter of time, was it not?”

Sergeant Nkosi claims ANC officials threatened him

Briefly News reported that Sergeant Nkosi alleged that ANC officials threatened him to prevent his testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

The police officer, known as Witness F, claimed that he was intimidated by senior ANC members and an unnamed Member of Parliament.

Witness F is linked to dodgy dealings and corrupt activities, emanating from his ties to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlaa and General Shadrack Sibiya.

Source: Briefly News