A police sergeant alleged that ANC officials threatened him to prevent his testimony at the Madlanga Judicial Commission

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi claimed intimidation from senior ANC members and an unnamed MP

Nkosi is linked to alleged bribery involving cartel figures during the commission hearings

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Police Sergeant Nkosi alleged that senior members of the African National Congress and a Member of Parliament threatened him. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

A police sergeant who appeared before the Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry has alleged that senior members of the African National Congress (ANC) and a Member of Parliament threatened him in an attempt to prevent him from testifying.

Threats came from senior ANC figures

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, identified as Witness F, made the claims during proceedings on Monday, 16 March 2026. Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga said Nkosi's affidavit alleged that threats came from senior ANC figures, members of the party's Soshanguve branch and individuals linked to them. Madlanga said Nkosi also referred to a girlfriend of one of the senior ANC members and an unnamed MP among the people connected to the alleged intimidation. Nkosi had previously testified in camera due to safety concerns. Madlanga said the arrangement could no longer continue after suspended South African Police Service (SAPS) deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya repeatedly referred to Nkosi during earlier testimony, effectively revealing his identity.

According to Madlanga, Nkosi stated that his security risk increased after his earlier appearance. He alleged that he received calls and messages from individuals he described as supporters of unnamed senior ANC leaders. The chairperson said Nkosi had not provided specific details explaining what information he could reveal about the individuals or why they would want to stop him from testifying. Madlanga added that he would not disclose any names, stating that repeating unverified allegations would serve no purpose and would amount to sensationalism.

Testimony presented during the hearings alleged that Nkosi collected bribe payments from Molefe. Image: MDNnews/x

Source: Twitter

Met several senior government officials and parliamentarians

Nkosi also told the commission that he previously had a relationship with the late taxi boss Jotham Msibi, through which he said he met several senior government officials and parliamentarians. He did not state that those relationships were directly relevant to the commission's mandate.

The commission has heard allegations that Nkosi acted as an intermediary between Sibiya and alleged cartel figures Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and Katiso 'KT' Molefe. Testimony presented during the hearings alleged that Nkosi collected bribe payments from Molefe, with claims reportedly supported by CCTV footage submitted to the commission.

No special treatment for implicated individuals in Madlanga Commission, says Ramaphosa

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that the interim report of the Madlanga Commission will only be made public once the commission has completed its work, while assuring MPs that no individual implicated in the inquiry will be protected from scrutiny.

President Ramaphosa made the remarks on Thursday, 12 March 2026, while responding to oral questions in the National Assembly during a sitting at the Nieuwmeester Dome.

Source: Briefly News