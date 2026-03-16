A witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has alleged that businessman Ze Nxumalo allegedly interfered with Musa Khawula’s investigation

Sergeant Nkosi testified about how Nxumalo allegedly paid to ensure that Khawula’s arrest was carried out

South Africans shared their opinions on social media and questioned the entire operation

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Cops allegedly went undercover to arrest Musa Khawula. Images: @MDNNews/ X and South African Police Service

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 16 March 2026, alleged that businessman Ze Nxumalo interfered with Musa Khawula's arrest, which was discussed at the Madlanga Commission.

Nkosi, whose identity was revealed during testimony, was compelled to testify on video. Nkosi was implicated in corruption as video footage showed him allegedly accepting a bag of money from murder-accused Katiso Molefe. During his testimony, evidence showed that Nkosi allegedly interacted with Nxumalo, whom he reportedly stores as Zenzile EFF on his phone. The evidence also allegedly shows the exchange between him and Nxumalo.

Nxumalo accused of police interference

According to Kaya News, in the messages shown during testimony, Nkosi reportedly asked Nxumalo for tickets to an event for members of the South African Police Service, which Khawula was supposed to perform at in 2024. The officers were allegedly meant to go undercover at the event to arrest Khawula after a warrant of arrest was issued against him. Three VIP tickets and 3 general tickets were purchased.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, Khawula did not appear at the event, and the alleged arrest did not happen. Despite this, Khawula was arrested in January 2025 and later released.

Cops allegedly received tickets from Ze Nxumalo. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Netizens stunned

South Africans were taken aback by the alleged revelations.

Jackie Phamotse asked:

“So he bribed the police to do his dirty work?”

Easy_X said:

“Imagine SAPS top cops being controlled by a civilian with orders on what to do on his behalf. Now I see what the General meant when he said that the Joburg police were captured.”

Vuka Africa was confused.

“Not to digress, but what does Musa Khawula do?”

Netizens also commented on allegations that a journalist called Natasha provided Nkosi Khawula’s phone number.

Sihle Mafa said:

“I’m very disappointed in Natasha, shame. She will now face the consequences, but she must first explain to her boss.”

Caroline said:

“She needs to be suspended and be questioned about this thing.”

Musa Khawula called out for distasteful comments

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Khawula was criticised after he made comments about singer Nandi Madida’s children. This was after she raised awareness about neurodivergence on social media and revealed that she was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Madida also revealed that one of her children was autistic and said that raising autistic children is a huge blessing because of their intelligence. Khawula asked Madida if she took a public stand against gender-based violence and used a slur against her child; he received heavy criticism from the public.

Source: Briefly News