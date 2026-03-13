Controversial X blogger Musa Khawula got called out on Friday, 13 March, following a distasteful comment he made about Nandi Madida's kids

TV personality Nandi Madida dedicated her time to raising awareness about neurodivergence, drawing on her experiences with her son

People have had about enough of Musa Khawula, as they started reporting his account after his distasteful comment about Nandi Madida and her kids

Musa Khawula trolled Nandi Madida’s children and had the entire timeline buzzing. Image: Nandi_madida, Khawulamusa

Source: Twitter

It was hectic on the timeline after Musa Khawula came for Nandi Madida and her kids, unprovoked.

The controversial blogger poked fun at Nandi Madida and her children after she spent some time raising awareness about neurodivergency on X.

Nandi triggers nasty comment from Musa Khawula

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula saw the whole timeline against him following his comment about Nandi's son. On X, Nandi started a conversation about raising awareness about kids who are neurodivergent.

Drawing from her own experience with her daughter, Nandi said she got to find out about her own brain and how she was diagnosed with ADHD.

"My beautiful daughter (not my son) is autistic, and we are all (myself included) neurodivergent. Our kids have brilliant minds, and I’ll always advocate for neurodivergence."

Interacting with fans, Nandi said, autistic children are a huge blessing and incredibly smart.

"I’d love to do more to normalise understanding our brains. Too many children and adults carry shame simply because their brilliant minds work differently. The more we talk about it at home, at school, and in society, the more we create space for empathy, acceptance and confidence."

However, it was the post below which prompted a nasty comment from Musa Khawula.

"One of my missions in this life is to help people understand neurodivergence. If within my sphere of influence, I can help people understand themselves and their children better, then I've done my part," she said.

The blogger asked Nandi if she ever engaged in other campaigns like gender-based violence, saying her reason for focusing on neurodivergency is "self-serving."

"Last year, did you take a public stand when there was a whole silent march and campaign against gender-based violence? What was your public stand? What about the many social justice campaigns being run year in, year out? What did you ever say?"

He also used a slur when speaking about Nandi's kids.

The timeline was a buzz, but one thing many people did was to stand up for Nandi and her children. @NZombini commented, "Musa, this is disgusting. I’m reporting your account. Kids are off limits."

Another user @BhekuyiseM31516 said, "Kodwa Musa, whatever issues you have with Nandi, it shouldn't involve the child and worse, the mental condition of the child. The child has done nothing wrong here."

Musa Khawula tried to extor Cat Matlala

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Khawula is accused of attempting to extort Vusumuzi Cat Matlala

The allegation was made by the suspended Head of Organised Crime at the South African Police Service (SAPS), Richard Shibiri

Social media users on X (Twitter) responded to the allegation, providing mixed views on the matter

Source: Briefly News