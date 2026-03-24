South African singer Makhadzi reportedly got attacked on stage during her performance at a Johannesburg establishment

A video of the incident has gone viral, but fans questioned whether it was a real incident or just staged

Reactions from fans vary, but judging by the clip, Makhadzi seemed unbothered by this due to what she did next

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Makhadzi reportedly got attacked on stage. Image: Makhadzi_sa

Source: Instagram

Singer Makhadzi's fans were worried after a video showed her getting attacked, allegedly by a drunk fan.

Did Makhadzi get attacked by a drunk fan?

On Tuesday, 24 March, a video of a man throwing his clothes at singer Makhadzi went viral. The clip depicted a male having erratic behaviour, attempting to remove his pants as well. Gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the incident, with the caption:

"Makhadzi attacked by a random drunk at D48 Bar & Grill, Midrand."

Judging by the comments and how Makhadzi responded to the attacker. It looked like a skit or choreography which is part of her show. However, some fans could not seem to shake off her facial expressions as the attack happened. This came months after Makhadzi got cleared to perform again after the car accident.

Surrounding her were her dancers, who filmed the attack with smiles on their faces.

You be the judge of that. Watch the video below:

The social media streets were in a frenzy as people separated facts from what seemed like a staged occurrence.

@Sindikate12 questioned:

"And why did everybody just stand there and not help???"

@LillySimon_ stated:

"She handled it well, though, glad she wasn’t hurt."

@CRangataJ asked:

"Was it a skit? No way people just stood there?"

@ButterSunshine4 was angry:

"So no one tackled that thing off the stage? I am happy she is fine and it didn't affect her performance."

@StarJay_23 said:

"Knowing your limit is very important; otherwise, alcohol sometimes will make you do inappropriate things in public, and where are his friends to take him home?"

@Mlimo02 was shocked:

"So the men didn't even try to intervene!? What's Wrong with men?"

Meanwhile, some fans are sceptical about believing this:

@NtateWilliams laughed:

"She has a dancer who performs the same move."

@jaybug1313 stated:

"It's part of the act. That’s Moruti, her dancer."

@stjompeee shared:

"It’s not a random drunk, it’s part of her dance routine. This guy was also there for her performance at the Maxhosa Kulture Fest."

@Compaqllow advised:

"What did I say about her and her love for money? At her level, she shouldn’t just be accepting any gigs. In fact, she needs to curate her own experiences."

Makhadzi reportedly got attacked by a fan on stage. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi's boyfriend Blissbouy goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, a steamy video of Makhadzi and her rumoured boyfriend, Blissbouy Owfive, has raised speculation about his age.

According to fans, the Xitsonga musician may be significantly younger than his partner, as he is a 2K. Rumours surrounding their apparent romance gained traction as online users weighed in on the relationship dynamics and Blissbouy's age.

Source: Briefly News