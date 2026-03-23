Robot Boii found himself at the centre of online scrutiny for his recent appearance at a fashion show

The dancer and media personality modelled for a local fashion brand; however, online users were the least bit impressed by his attempt

While many people criticised his modelling skills or lack thereof, others questioned how Robot seemed to have many connections in the industry

Robot Boii was roasted after modelling for Maxhosa. Images: robot_boii

Source: Instagram

Robot Boii is facing heat after his recent appearance on a fashion runway failed to impress.

Weeks after travelling to Paris to perform at the Maxhosa fashion show and being roasted for it, the dancer and the renowned South African fashion house collaborated for a runway show, where he was spotted sporting one of their latest pieces.

At the recent Maxhosa Kulture Fest on 21 March 2026, which celebrated African culture, creativity and luxury through performances, markets, and a runway show in the rain, Robot Boii traded his dancing shoes for the catwalk, but the transition wasn't as smooth as his signature dance moves.

Footage from his appearance surfaced online, where he wore a two-piece suit inspired by the South African flag, featuring Maxhosa's bold geometric designs.

The ensemble, which showcased a modern take on heritage through the brand's iconic aesthetic, was intended to be a standout moment at the Kulture Fest. However, the viral clip mostly captured what many viewers described as a "stiff" and "awkward" walk that didn't do the luxury garment justice. Read some of the comments below.

simplytee23 said:

"Hay no, it's not for him this thing."

Mzombe joked:

"He is walking like a robot, lol."

Naledi_Dube recalled:

"I was sitting right in front, and I couldn't help but laugh at him."

IG_Jay_Khath wrote:

"I am never gonna disrespect models ever again."

Robot Boii modelled for Maxhosa by Laduma Ngxokolo. Image: robot_boii

Source: Instagram

Social media quickly criticised his runway walk, with many saying he lacked the professional skill needed for high fashion.

While Robot Boii is famous for his talent in music and his epic dance moves, this move has restarted a debate about celebrities trying to do everything and taking up space in specialised industries.

Watch Robot Boii's video below.

Mzansi questions Robot Boii's many connections

The discussion quickly shifted from Robot Boii's apparent runway fail to the dancer having many connections in the creative industry.

After being questioned by Slik Talk and MacG for being "friends with everyone," online users suggested that Robot Boii’s appearance at the MaXhosa Kulture Fest was less about fashion or talent and more about who he knows, fueling the narrative that he is the ultimate industry darling.

RealSihleIV said:

"This bro must really be connected."

YourBoiShu_ asked:

"This bro fits on everything. Is there anything he can’t do?"

Tyyrent wrote:

"Morale said this man ain't real, he fits in every single friendship he encounters."

Anele Zondo's BBL gets roasted

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Zondo's recent look.

The rapper and businesswoman was roasted on social media over her outfit and figure, with online users criticising her for getting a BBL.

Source: Briefly News