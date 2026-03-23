A local fast food restaurant surprised many viewers with a hilarious remake of a famous advert in a true South African style

The franchise used the video on their Instagram account to advertise their new meal, bringing plenty of joy to viewers online

Social media users were highly entertained by the creativity, with many saying the woman in the advert deserved a raise for her brilliant performance

The Chicken Licken brand was praised online for its advertising creativity. Image: @chicken_licken_sa

Source: Instagram

Local restaurant, Chicken Licken, caught everyone's eye online by proving that adverts don't have to be boring, thanks to their hilarious remake of a famous viral video.

The clip was shared on their Instagram account @chicken_licken_sa on 20 March 2026. It gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who loved the local recreation.

The post begins with an original video which shows a man at an airport jumping onto the moving walkway to lie on his stomach and then pretend to be swimming as the machine continues moving. It quickly moves to show a Chicken Licken employee, lying on their silver counter, pretending to be swimming just like the man.

Swimming to the new box meal

After a few "swimming strokes," she steps off the counter and pulls out a tray of their new meal, a SoulMan Load Up. The meal includes a burger, chips, four spicy wings and a cold drink. The entire scene is filmed with other employees working in the background, ignoring her antics as if everything is perfectly normal.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA loves the hilarious Chicken Licken advert

The clip gained traction, with social media users flooding the comments section to share their thoughts. Many viewers were amused and noted how creative Chicken Licken was becoming with their adverts. Some jokingly suggested that the woman in the video should be paid 'extra' for her creativity and for always providing good entertainment. One viewer noticed that the airport in the video looked similar to another in India's Mumbai and asked if the franchise was launching there.

Viewers were shocked and entertained by the Chicken Licken advert. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @leslieklainpoppy

"These adverts are so extra 🔥💯."

User @da_mpu

"You're just watching a video, then boom, it's Chicken Licken 🐔. You never know.😆😅."

User @prod.mkay_summers teased:

"I was about to say get a job, but you already have one 😑. Now it's a switch, get back to work!"

User @wild_chartz

"I'm not going to lie, she's always getting me with these videos😂🔥🙌. Give that woman a raise."

User @k_xo.xoo

"You guys need to start paying her 'extra'."

User @aamir_meghani asked:

"That’s Mumbai airport, are you guys opening in Mumbai?"

User @resego.a.m

"These adverts are getting very creative 😭."

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Source: Briefly News