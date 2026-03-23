A popular influencer, Vongai Mapho, wowed social media by sharing a stunning transformation of an old house into a modern home

The renovation project was completed in just three months, despite the team having to extend parts of the kitchen and lounge area

Social media users were impressed by the results, with many asking for a breakdown of the costs to help with their own future homes

A popular content creator shared a look at a massive home renovation project completed in record time. Image: @vongai.mapho

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator gained massive attention online after revealing a dramatic property transformation.

The video was shared on TikTok by @vongai.mampho on 22 March 2026, showing they transformed an old house into an open-plan living space.

In the clip, Vongai explained that the client wanted a total makeover to make the house feel more spacious without changing the main outside structure too much. To achieve this, the team extended the lounge and kitchen areas to create a more open feel.

Transforming the house into a stunning home

To achieve the client’s brief, the team extended the lounge and kitchen areas to create a more open feel. Despite working through the busiest time of the year, the entire project was finished in only three months. TikTok user @vongai.mampho noted that this allowed the owners to move in just in time for the December holidays. Although a few small details are still being finished, she expressed her pride in how much they achieved during such a stressful period.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the modern transformation

The comments section was filled with praise for the creator’s hard work and the beautiful final design of the house. Many viewers expressed their shock that such a big project, including an extension, could be finished so quickly. Some complimented the creator of the stylish choice of tiles and bathroom finishes. Others asked the total price of the renovation so they could start saving for similar projects. One user mentioned that she was keeping the video as inspiration for when she buys a house.

The creator’s project involved extending the kitchen and lounge to create more space for the client. Image: @vongai.mapho

Source: TikTok

User @leratoHlungwane commented:

"Everything is so beautiful, Vongai 🥰. It is something different, homely and modern."

User @lungiele said:

"Gorgeous work, wow 🤩. You did an exceptionally amazing job."

User @Honey Bee shared:

"Beautiful! You’re insanely talented."

User @A TikTok Aunty added:

"I'm saving this so I know who to call when I finally buy a house🥰."

User @Miss Q asked:

"Three Months for all of that?👏Beautiful work, Vongai👌."

User @Faith ✝️commented:

"Your work is amazing🥰. Are you able to share roughly how much a project like this would cost?"

3 Briefly News articles about home renovations

A local interior designer showcased the process of turning a client's dull bedroom into a luxurious sanctuary, earning high praise from impressed social media users.

A 26-year-old grandchild surprised her grandmother with a massive home makeover, including new furniture, leaving her in tears, and Mzansi moved.

An Afrikaner couple, who are renovating their newly bought home, shared their progress on day 15 of work, promising to document and share every step of the way.

Source: Briefly News