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“Everything Is So Beautiful”: Influencer’s Home Renovation Project for Client Wows Mzansi
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“Everything Is So Beautiful”: Influencer’s Home Renovation Project for Client Wows Mzansi

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A popular influencer, Vongai Mapho, wowed social media by sharing a stunning transformation of an old house into a modern home
  • The renovation project was completed in just three months, despite the team having to extend parts of the kitchen and lounge area
  • Social media users were impressed by the results, with many asking for a breakdown of the costs to help with their own future homes

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The stunning transformation sparked a huge reaction from viewers who loved the open-plan design
A popular content creator shared a look at a massive home renovation project completed in record time. Image: @vongai.mapho
Source: TikTok

A South African content creator gained massive attention online after revealing a dramatic property transformation.

The video was shared on TikTok by @vongai.mampho on 22 March 2026, showing they transformed an old house into an open-plan living space.

In the clip, Vongai explained that the client wanted a total makeover to make the house feel more spacious without changing the main outside structure too much. To achieve this, the team extended the lounge and kitchen areas to create a more open feel.

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Transforming the house into a stunning home

To achieve the client’s brief, the team extended the lounge and kitchen areas to create a more open feel. Despite working through the busiest time of the year, the entire project was finished in only three months. TikTok user @vongai.mampho noted that this allowed the owners to move in just in time for the December holidays. Although a few small details are still being finished, she expressed her pride in how much they achieved during such a stressful period.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the modern transformation

The comments section was filled with praise for the creator’s hard work and the beautiful final design of the house. Many viewers expressed their shock that such a big project, including an extension, could be finished so quickly. Some complimented the creator of the stylish choice of tiles and bathroom finishes. Others asked the total price of the renovation so they could start saving for similar projects. One user mentioned that she was keeping the video as inspiration for when she buys a house.

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Many social media users were amazed that the entire overhaul took only three months to finish
The creator’s project involved extending the kitchen and lounge to create more space for the client. Image: @vongai.mapho
Source: TikTok

User @leratoHlungwane commented:

"Everything is so beautiful, Vongai 🥰. It is something different, homely and modern."

User @lungiele said:

"Gorgeous work, wow 🤩. You did an exceptionally amazing job."

User @Honey Bee shared:

"Beautiful! You’re insanely talented."

User @A TikTok Aunty added:

"I'm saving this so I know who to call when I finally buy a house🥰."

User @Miss Q asked:

"Three Months for all of that?👏Beautiful work, Vongai👌."

User @Faith ✝️commented:

"Your work is amazing🥰. Are you able to share roughly how much a project like this would cost?"

3 Briefly News articles about home renovations

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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