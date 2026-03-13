A local interior designer left Mzansi in awe after showcasing the luxurious before-and-after transformation of a client's home

In the clip shared on Facebook, the woman carefully worked on the bedroom, which took her two days

Social media users were impressed by the outcome, with many asking for a plug on where to buy some of the material she used

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A young woman inspired many viewers with a client's bedroom makeover. Image: Gentsepk

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg interior designer and decorator was tasked with a mission to transform a dull bedroom into a sanctuary, which she did to perfection.

The woman shared the video on her Facebook account, Gontsepk, on 12 March 2026, where it attracted many positive comments from social media users who praised her amazing work.

The creator started by showing a simple bedroom that had a brown sleigh bed and a desk, looking in much need of some tender love and care. She noted that the owner hated the room before she promised them she would work her magic in just two days.

The bedroom transformation

She started by installing three vertical layers of mirrors on each side of the bed before carefully placing the wall panels. She then followed with a gorgeous wallpaper, which immediately brightened the bedroom. Facebook user Gonstepk also upholstered the bed and gave it a brighter colour, opening the space up more. The result was a gorgeous bedroom fit for a queen.

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Watch the Facebook reel here.

SA loves the newly revamped bedroom

The clip gained massive views and floods of comments from social media users who were impressed by the finished project. Many viewers admitted that they did not anticipate that the bedroom would turn out so beautifully and praised the creator. Some asked the young woman's location and pleaded with her to revamp their homes. Others asked for ideas on how to hang mirrors beautifully as she did on the wall.

Many viewers were stunned by how beautiful the bedroom turned out. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Sugneé Van Der Vyver said:

"Wow, well done, it's magnificent. Your sanctuary."

User @Nosi Nkewana commented:

"Not me thinking it's actual windows. The room looks beautiful 💞."

User @Genie Alston asked:

"Grand rising! What are you using to put up the mirrors? I have some mirrors, but I don’t want to use nails. I also don’t want to use anything that is going to make my mirrors fall off the wall."

User @Honor-Honor added:

"Please come redo my room. 😀 Where are you located?

User @Euna Penny Shongwe shared:

"Beautiful, you've put in so much effort, I love the outcome of it😊💖!"

User @Plantina Moekwa said

"Your work is beautiful ❤️."

User @Zizo Meyiwa Mfihlo asked:

"Hi, can I ask what you used to bond the mirrors to the wall. I’m working on a DIY project to improve my mom's house. I can only afford to buy material and am doing it myself."

3 Briefly News articles about renovations

A 26-year-old grandchild surprised her grandmother with a massive home makeover, including new furniture, leaving her in tears.

An Afrikaner couple, who are renovating their newly bought home, shared their progress on day 15 of work, promising to document and share every step of the way.

A young woman shared a video of her maternal grandmother's house, which she turned into a gorgeous home after renovations.

Source: Briefly News