A content creator from Pretoria tried out a new dessert from McDonald's and gave his honest opinion about it, sparking an online debate

The man shared his video on TikTok, explaining that he only learned of the new treat when he got to the fast food establishment and gave it a thumbs up

Social media users excitedly shared that they were not expecting the fusion of ice cream and much-loved sweets, and promised to visit their local restaurants soon

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After one taste of a new McDonald's dessert, a man couldn't stop raving about it. Image: @originalmnh

Source: TikTok

A local travel and food reviewer gave social media users a reason to visit their McDonald's outlets after giving an impressive review of their latest addition to their dessert collection.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @originalmnh on 12 March 2026, where it gained 592K likes and nearly 900 comments from social media users who were seeing the treat for the first time and showed an interest in trying it.

The man showed off his Speckled Egg McFlurry, which was being marketed at his local restaurant. He showed it to his followers, unaware of how it would taste. After stirring the yellow-ice-cream mix, the creator started seeing some speckled eggs, which also gave the dessert a bit of a blue colour.

The man reviews the McDonald's Speckled Egg McFlurry

After trying the first spoon, TikTok user @originalmnh could hardly contain his excitement. He immediately parked the car on the side to enjoy the delicious treat, while raving about its good taste.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discuss the new dessert

The clip garnered massive traction with nearly 900 viewers commenting on the content creator's post. Many viewers thanked the man and shared that they would return with feedback after trying it to give their reviews. One mother noted that her son would love it, while pointing out that KFC also had a new dessert made with speckled eggs, too. One viewer noted that during her pregnancy, she had a very bad toothache from eating the sweets and was now scared to try them on the ice cream.

The post left many viewers excited to try the McDonald's dessert. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Nontokozo Portia M said:

"I did say I want to lose weight, but I didn’t really say which year, let me go get myself one 😭."

User @aurieljohnson commented:

"Ooh, my son would love this, just saw that the KFC in town has a speckled eggs krusher too."

User @⅁on†sƎ added:

"Imagine one with Astros😫."

User @qutnosity asked:

"Need to try this, and the Biscoff ice cream from Burger King🔥🥹?"

User @Di..Palesa shared:

"I want them to bring back the strawberry shortcake one😭. I was so obsessed with it!"

User @Phumula commented:

"Speckled eggs gave me insane tooth rot when I was pregnant; the toothache still haunts me to date. I don’t eat speckled eggs anymore, ngiyawasaba (I'm scared to eat them) 😭."

User @Sinenhlanhla Mchunu said:

"Oh, tomorrow they will know me! 😤💃🏾🔥. I'm definitely buying it, the flu can sort itself out!"

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Source: Briefly News