Just days after Mzansi witnessed a video of a young learner from Thembalethu Primary school sitting without food while the whole class ate juices and pies, a KZN teacher showed just how much she enjoyed his job.

She shared her video on her TikTok account @khulilekay on 11 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining 531K views and nearly 1K comments from viewers who appreciated her dedication to her job.

The clip starts as the creator moves to her learners, who had gotten out of their chairs, ready for their exercise. They start stomping their feet in the Zulu traditional dance way. Afterwards, she started mentioning the different kinds of weather focus, which included the cloudy, rainy, sunny, and even the windy weather.

The teacher's creative lesson delivery

The group kept repeating after TikTok user @khulilekay, and when they got to the chorus, they all stomped their feet in excitement. The little ones were clearly too familiar with the teacher and seemed to love their exercise, which will engrave the different weather in their minds for a very long time.

SA loves the creative teacher

The post moved many social media users, who flooded the comments section thanking the creator for creating a fun and happy environment for the children. Many viewers praised the young teacher and noted that the song was now stuck in their minds. Some threw a shade about the Thembalethu teacher's saga, saying they were happy to see that there were no pies or juices in the classroom.

User @pphindi1 said:

"This song is stuck in my head now 😭."

User @Mish♥️shared:

"This is the kind of content we need ♥️."

User @Son of Man asked:

"Miss, uyabamukela abafundi abano (do you take learners who are) 32 years young 😔?"

User @NELSER'SBAKINGS commented:

"Siyabonga akuna pie ne juice (we are happy to see that there are no pies and juices in the class)🥰."

User @Fundiswa Tuswa said:

"I wish I could be that young and go learn nge simo sezulu (about the weather). Life is just something else, nabafana (men) are also not making things easy."

User @User @Phindile🩵_Maria🇿🇦 commented:

"Ngithi uyambona umuntu ongene kwi (I am saying you can see a person who goes into a career with love, passion. Understanding that I am not just a teacher, I nurture, support, and educate."

