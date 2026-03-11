Angry parents marched outside a George primary school after a classroom video went viral and left the whole community demanding answers from education authorities

The Western Cape Education Department confirmed the teacher recorded the video herself and shared it with parents, before being placed on suspension pending a formal investigation

A social media influencer stepped in after the story broke and helped raise close to R40,000 for the young boy and his family

A video of a primary school learner sitting without food while his classmates ate pies and drank juice has left a George community furious.

On 11 March 2026, parents of learners at Thembalethu Primary School marched outside the school gates. They demanded answers after the footage spread across social media. The video was allegedly recorded and shared by the class teacher herself. The Western Cape Education Department confirmed with Briefly News that it has since suspended the teacher pending a formal investigation.

The department’s spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, confirmed that the teacher recorded and distributed the video herself. She shared it with the class’s parent WhatsApp group. According to Hammond, the teacher’s stated reason was to show that the learner had been left out of the fundraiser goods.

Footage of the parents’ protest was posted by Eden FM on Facebook on 11 March

Leonie Jennifer Williams commented:

“I always told my learners to share. Sharing is caring. We had great times on our sharing and caring days. They could bring anything they can afford, and everything is shared in class. It’s heartless to let them eat while one has nothing. You don't know the circumstances at home.”

Andile Radebe said:

"My teachers used to give us nice things, doughnuts and milk, whatever they were eating."

Nuscha Botha wrote:

“Most learners had a pie and juice, or all of them except one? There's a big difference.”

Yandani Hotspot noted:

“People say why the teacher would buy a pie for someone who has a mother, but why would the teacher take a video of children eating while the other one is not?”

Chantal Speranza said:

“The teacher should have stepped in and provided. A good teacher would have. A great teacher would not let any pupil feel like an outcast among the rest.”

Tebza Ngwana commented

“Content will be the end of us. People will learn the hard way.”

