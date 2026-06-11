Zimbabwean nationals have departed South Africa amid rising tensions against foreign nationals in the country

Community members in Daggafontein in Springs gave foreign nationals a deadline of 15 June 2026 to leave

South Africans weighed in on the departures, sharing varied reactions to the number of Zimbabweans who left

Numerous Zimbabwean nationals have left South Africa on buses. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Approximately 160 Zimbabwean nationals have been bused home after being given a deadline to leave South Africa.

The Zimbabwean nationals were told by community members to leave Daggafontein in Springs by 15 June 2026 amid growing tensions over undocumented foreign nationals.

Numerous demonstrations have been held across the country as March and March, as well as other concerned citizens and organisations, have called on illegal immigrants to leave the country. The governments of several African countries have since begun repatriating their citizens ahead of the planned national shutdown on 30 June 2026.

Numerous protests have been held against illegal immigrants in South Africa. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabweans head back home on buses

On Thursday, 11 June 2026, approximately 160 Zimbabwean nationals from the Daggafontein area boarded buses to head back home.

The departures were scheduled to commence at 9 am, but issues with the transport and the late arrival of some nationals meant that it had to be delayed. There was also an issue as some other nationals, who were not processed by the Zimbabwean Embassy, sought to leave South Africa as well on the buses.

Some of the Zimbabwean nationals who spoke to eNCA said that they were very happy to be leaving, as they felt unsafe in South Africa. They also said that the community members demanded that all foreign nationals leave, even those with the proper documentation.

South Africans weighed in on the departure

Social media users reacted to the news, with many saying that 160 was too little.

Jordaan Muntu Wa Mahlenge said:

“It's like taking a glass of water from a Jojo tank.”

Hosi Ndobe Wavumbirhi stated:

“That number is just a drop in the ocean. There are five million of them.”

Bohlale Silvester claimed:

“Those ones just want to visit their gogo at home. They will come back on foot.”

Mpho Shiloh Ntlatleng said:

“Tomorrow they will be crossing the river again.”

Tshepo Phakathi added:

“These numbers are wrong. It’s supposed to be 160 buses. Half of Zimbabwe is here in South Africa.”

Karabo Mohadi agreed:

“160 out of millions. What a joke.”

Kobus De Lange stated:

“160. So, the rest (thousands) want to remain behind.

Khutso S. Mathere suggested:

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe should send lots of buses. It’s time for Zimbabweans to go home and rebuild their country.”

Other stories about African governments evacuating their citizens

Briefly News has covered several stories of other African nations repatriating their citizens.

The Ghanaian government welcomed the 300 citizens who arrived in Accra after leaving South Africa.

The Malawian government organised a voluntary evacuation program for its citizens residing in South Africa.

The Border Management Authority confirmed that 933 Mozambican nationals departed the country on 3 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News