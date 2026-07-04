Processing of foreign nationals continues at the Musina repatriation centre in Limpopo, with Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals making up the bulk of those waiting to return home

More than 35 000 foreign nationals have been processed through the Beitbridge Border Post since the government's migration enforcement programme began

Some migrants remain stranded in Durban, camping outside the Greyville Mosque in Mariannhill after fleeing their homes since 30 June 2026

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People lying down on the ground. Images: ALEXANDER JOE / Staff/Getty

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO, MUSINA - The repatriation of foreign nationals from South Africa is still in full swing, with thousands of people being processed at the Musina centre on Saturday, 4 July 2026.

Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals make up the largest groups being assisted at the site, which is one of the main areas for people waiting to cross the Beitbridge border back into their home countries.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Home Affairs Provincial Manager Cyril Mncwabe confirmed that processing was continuing as buses arrived from different provinces across the country. Around 2,168 people had been processed at the site the previous day.

Buses the biggest bottleneck

The main challenge slowing things down has been getting enough buses to the site to move people across the border.

Mncwabe said at least 50 buses were expected to arrive on Saturday to help ease the backlog. Thousands of displaced migrants, mostly from Zimbabwe and Malawi, have been moved to the Proefplaas Temporary Repatriation Centre, a farm operation site about 20 kilometres outside Musina, while they wait for transport.

Mozambican nationals had already been processed and sent home, with the focus now on clearing the remaining Zimbabwean and Malawian groups.

More than 35,000 foreign nationals have been processed through Beitbridge since the government's migration enforcement efforts began. The exact number still waiting to leave continues to change as more people arrive at the processing centres daily.

Authorities have also been dealing with logistical challenges on the other side of the border, with Malawian officials reportedly struggling to handle the high volume of returning citizens arriving at once.

Stranded in Durban

While repatriation moves forward in Limpopo, a separate group of foreign nationals remains stuck in Durban. The group has been camping outside the Greyville Mosque in Mariannhill after being displaced by anti-undocumented migration protests.

Many say they have not been able to return to their homes since 30 June 2026 and are afraid of what could happen if they do.

Anti-immigration protests have been continuing in parts of the country, adding to the uncertainty facing those who have not yet been able to leave.

People being transported by buses. Images: picture alliance / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on the immigration issue in SA

An international promoter cut all ties with South African artists in response to the anti-immigration protests, saying the company was standing in solidarity with African communities affected.

DJ Tira apologised to fans after facing heavy online criticism for staying silent on the anti-immigration protests.

The husband of Mangaung Deputy Mayor Lulama Titi-Odili appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court after being arrested for allegedly harbouring undocumented migrants at his guesthouse.

Source: Briefly News