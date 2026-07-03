Over 600 stranded Malawian men at Durban site amid severe repatriation transport shortages

Gift of the Givers secures buses to transport women and children back to Malawi

Malawian High Commission urges nationals to avoid the overwhelmed Durban repatriation site

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The Malawian government sent a message to Malawians in Durban. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— Over 600 Malawian men remain stranded at the old Durban Drive-In site as repatriation efforts face severe transport shortages. The crisis has prompted the Malawian High Commission in South Africa to issue an urgent appeal to its nationals to stop travelling to the venue.

Officials confirmed the site was decommissioned earlier this week after becoming completely overwhelmed. Malawian consular official Adam Ali stated that while immediate help arrived for vulnerable groups, a massive backlog of male citizens persists at the location. Ali urged individuals who missed the initial camp shifting phase to stay away from the area entirely.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers stepped in to alleviate pressure on the facility by securing two buses. Community liaison officer Bilall Jeewa confirmed these vehicles are transporting women and children directly back to Malawi rather than stopping at the Musina border post.

Gift of the Givers assists stranded Malawian nationals

The organisation noted the rapid accumulation of people over recent days and prioritised women and children for the first phase of transport. However, Jeewa warned that further assistance for the remaining hundreds of stranded nationals depends strictly on securing additional funding and resources. The high commission continues to lobby external partners to come forward and provide the logistics needed to clear the site and return the remaining citizens home.

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Migrants Prioritise Safety Amid South African Unrest

Briefly News also reported that a mass exodus of African migrants from South Africa has triggered urgent regional repatriation programs following large-scale anti-immigration marches. Civil groups enforced an arbitrary 30 June 2026 deadline for foreign nationals to leave, sparking looting and widespread fear across major cities.

Thousands of Malawians and Zimbabweans have camped outside consulates seeking emergency transport, while Zimbabwe established a temporary repatriation centre in Musina to assist those fleeing. This crisis has shifted regional dynamics, forcing migrants to prioritise personal safety over economic opportunities, with one praising Zimbabwe's security over their experiences in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News