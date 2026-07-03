Malawian migrant praises Zimbabwe’s safety over South Africa amidst growing migration crisis

Anti-immigration marches in South Africa lead to urgent repatriation programs for displaced migrants

Shifting regional dynamics see migrants prioritizing safety over economic opportunities in South Africa

A Malawian opened up about his experiences in Zimbabwe after leaving South Africa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A Malawian national stated that the security situation in Zimbabwe is much better than his experiences in South Africa. Speaking to Ziyah News Network from Zimbabwe, he emphasised that foreign regional migrants feel safer there than they did while living in South Africa.

The interview, captured in the video which @Zimcelebs1 posted on X, comes amid a mass exodus of thousands of undocumented and documented African migrants fleeing South Africa. The migration crisis escalated rapidly after civil groups organised large-scale anti-illegal immigration marches across major South African cities, enforcing an arbitrary 30 June 2026 deadline for foreign nationals to leave.

Malawian national applauds Zimbabwean hospitality

The South African marches, organised by groups like Operation Dudula and March and March, drew thousands of demonstrators to Johannesburg and Durban, sparking isolated looting and widespread fear. In response, several neighbouring governments initiated urgent repatriation programs to rescue their citizens. The Zimbabwean government confirmed it has already repatriated thousands of citizens, establishing a temporary repatriation centre in Musina and providing social protection to those fleeing the unrest.

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Simultaneously, thousands of Malawians and Zimbabweans camped outside consulates and Home Affairs offices in Cape Town and Woodmead, waiting for emergency transport back home. While South Africa was historically seen as a prime economic destination, the recent anti-foreigner sentiment and resulting displacement have shifted regional dynamics, prompting migrants to prioritise safety over employment.

View the video on X here:

Employer Sparks Debate Over Worker Nationalities

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a viral video featuring a Cape Town employer named Talia defending her 20-year history of hiring Zimbabwean workers has intensified South Africa's ongoing immigration debate. Talia praised her employees' reliability, dedication, and strong work ethic, arguing that hiring decisions stem from performance and trust rather than nationality.

Her comments arrived amid heightened national tensions and anti-illegal immigration demonstrations led by groups like March and March, who argue undocumented migrants strain public services and fuel local unemployment. The video divided social media users between those supporting merit-based hiring and others demanding that citizens be prioritized for scarce jobs.

Source: Briefly News