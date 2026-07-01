A Cape Town employer has gone viral after saying she has employed Zimbabwean workers for more than 20 years because she values their reliability, dedication and work ethic

Her comments come as South Africa continues debating immigration, with anti-illegal immigration groups calling for stricter enforcement while others argue migrants make valuable contributions to the economy

The video divided social media, with some supporting employers hiring the best workers regardless of nationality, while others insisted South African citizens should be prioritised for available jobs

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As South Africa grapples with heightened tensions over immigration, a Cape Town employer has gone viral after sharing why she has continued employing Zimbabwean workers for more than two decades, offering a different perspective to the heated national debate.

The Police, together with various law enforcement agencies monitored a peaceful demonstration. Image: SAPS

Source: TikTok

The woman, identified as Talia in a video shared by DW Africa on 29 June, said she has employed Zimbabwean workers for over 20 years and believes they are often hired because of their strong work ethic, reliability and commitment rather than because they are taking jobs from South Africans. Her comments come at a time when immigration remains one of South Africa's most contentious issues, with anti-illegal immigration groups ramping up pressure on undocumented migrants and calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

The visual on the left showed the Cape Town employer defending Zimbabwean workers. Image: SAPS

Source: TikTok

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Debate highlights South Africa's labour challenges

In recent months, groups such as March and March have organised demonstrations across parts of the country, arguing that undocumented foreign nationals contribute to unemployment, crime and pressure on public services. The campaign has sparked widespread debate, with supporters calling for tighter border controls while critics warn against xenophobia and collective blame.

Against that backdrop, Talia's remarks have attracted significant attention online. Speaking in the viral clip, she explained that employers often look for workers they believe are dependable and hardworking, saying that in her experience many Zimbabwean employees have consistently demonstrated those qualities. She suggested that employment decisions are often based on performance and trust built over many years rather than nationality alone.

South Africa continues to battle one of the world's highest unemployment rates, particularly among young people, making immigration a politically sensitive topic. Supporters of stricter immigration enforcement argue that undocumented migrants compete with South Africans for scarce employment opportunities, particularly in lower-skilled sectors.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi divided over woman’s remarks

The video shared by the page @dw.africa quickly generated thousands of reactions online, with South Africans expressing sharply different opinions. Some users agreed with Talia, saying employers should be free to hire the best candidates regardless of nationality, provided they are legally entitled to work in the country.

Call ordained by God, Annointe said:

“We are also hardworking. May God open doors for us. 🙏🙏”

ZEEK commented:

“This is so heartbreaking because it’s true. They are the hardest working, most loving, and caring people you’ll ever meet.”

Lesedi said:

“South Africans are also intelligent and hardworking. South Africans are also kind.”

Sir official commented:

“I can feel the pain and disappointment in her heart.”

Dot joked:

“Today is the 30th of June as a Zimbabwean in South Africa watching this in my warm blankets in Empangeni whilst sipping hot chocolate.”

Sabelo Matsheni commented:

“Tomorrow is my birthday.”

Goliath shared:

“My family’s originally from Cape Town, and we’re living peacefully in Zimbabwe.”

Pebetsi Matlala said:

“I know that feeling. 🥺 They are hard workers, humble... I cried because of the bond we have.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about undocumented immigrants

The Abahambe movement’s campaign for stricter immigration laws led to the arrest of 14 undocumented immigrants in Emalahleni on 4 June 2026.

Helen Zille defended the DA's immigration stance on the Frank Dialogue Podcast, stating that those in South Africa illegally must follow proper legal processes.

The Western Cape government has strongly condemned the violent attacks on alleged undocumented immigrants in the province.

Source: Briefly News