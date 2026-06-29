A video showed multiple people allegedly entering and exiting a parked car in Springs, with claims it was being used to sell drugs

The footage shows around six individuals briefly going into the vehicle one by one, sparking online claims about drug activity and alleged organised crime networks

Authorities have not verified the video, while the incident has fed into wider public debate in South Africa about crime, undocumented migration, and community safety concerns

The picture on the left showed the opinionated US content creator. Image: @donnie.on.timeout

Source: TikTok

The clip, posted by @donnie.on.timeout on 28 June 2026, shows a stationary car where multiple individuals are seen approaching one after another, briefly entering the vehicle, and then exiting before the next person repeats the same process. In total, about six people are visible carrying out the same pattern in quick succession.

The user who posted the video claims the footage shows illegal drug distribution taking place from inside the car. He also made broader statements linking foreign nationals to organised drug networks, but these claims have not been verified by law enforcement. At the time of publication, police had not confirmed any arrests, suspects, or investigations linked to the video.

The picture on the left showed a Kia picanto that was used to reportedly sell drugs. Image: @donnie.on.timeout

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

30 June deadline for undocumented foreign nationals

A series of planned marches and community demonstrations have been organised in various areas calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws and the removal of undocumented foreign nationals, with a widely referenced deadline of 30 June set by some community groups for individuals without legal documentation to leave the country.

These gatherings, often framed around concerns about crime, unemployment, and pressure on public services, have seen participants urging authorities to intensify identification and deportation efforts. Law enforcement agencies typically monitor such marches to maintain public order while emphasising that all immigration enforcement must follow legal processes, due process, and constitutional protections.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Online reaction and wider concerns

Despite the lack of official confirmation, the video has spread widely on social media, where it has fueled heated discussions around drug dealing in residential areas and perceived increases in street-level crime. The video by user @donnie.on.timeout left many netizens triggered.

MaYengwayo🇿🇦 commented:

“His confidence means he knows that he is protected.”

Fifi Riri Becky commented:

“Thank you for always being our voice.”

momolelo commented:

“Owh, he's an engineer.”

kartaliaamber commented:

“As a mother in this country, I live in fear every day thinking about my kids and their future.”

Wafika0200 South commented:

“That man is a businessman in South Africa.”

CBD commented:

“How did you get this video so fast? This is very common here.”

Stifler commented:

“We don't have a government in this country; we are just living by the grace of God.”

Faith commented:

“Thank you for bringing awareness to our plight and spreading the truth.”

Mommy3 commented:

“Yoh, our youth.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to drugs

Source: Briefly News