PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have apprehended two foreign nationals, aged 34 and 42, on charges related to possession and dealing of illicit substances.

The arrests follow actionable intelligence received by SAPS Provincial Organised Crime units, indicating the suspects' involvement in transporting drugs within the community.

Suspect arrested while delivering drugs

The first arrest took place on Wednesday, 3 July 2024, when police officers observed a 34-year-old suspect driving a white VW Polo along Dudu Madisha Street, allegedly en route to deliver illicit drugs.

Acting swiftly, police tactically intercepted the vehicle and conducted a thorough search, uncovering transparent plastic packages containing kat and crystal meth.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs amounts to R25,000.

The second suspect was arrested ahead of distribution

In a parallel incident on Thursday, 4 July 2024, SAPS members apprehended a 42-year-old suspect at Minkies Street in Mokopane, also in possession of suspected illicit drugs.

Similar to the first arrest, the suspect was allegedly preparing to distribute crystal methamphetamine.

The police seized transparent plastic packages containing the illicit substance, valued at approximately R40,000.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Police, commended the swift and effective actions of the officers involved in these operations.

"These arrests underscore our commitment to eradicating the scourge of drugs from our communities."

Lieutenant General Hadebe emphasised the importance of proactive policing in maintaining community safety.

Bail application moved

The 34-year-old suspect appeared before the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 4 July 2024, and has been remanded in custody pending a formal bail application scheduled for 11 July 2024.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear before the same court on Friday, 5 July 2024, to face charges related to drug possession and dealing.

Police investigations into these incidents are ongoing as authorities continue efforts to disrupt drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

