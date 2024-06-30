A Mozambican national is expected to appear in court on 1 July 2024 for attempting to smuggle R4.2 million worth of crystal meth into the country

Police found the 36-year-old with 17,000 grams of the drug in a hidden compartment of a taxi at the Lebombo Border

Acting The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, welcomed the arrest

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga crime stories and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

A Mozambican man faced drug-related charges after authorities caught him trying to smuggle R4.2 million worth of crystal meth into the country. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

A Mozambican national, caught trying to cross into South Africa with drugs worth R4.2 million, is expected to appear at the Komatipoort Magistrate's Court on 01 July 2024.

Alleged smuggler found with 17,000 grams of crystal meth

The @SAPoliceService arrested the 36-year-old at the Lebombo Border on 28 June 2024. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the border police found 17,000 grams of crystal meth in a false compartment of a minibus taxi during a routine inspection:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The substances were confiscated by the police for further investigation; meanwhile, the man was charged with illegal possession of suspected drugs.”

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, welcomed the arrest:

"This arrest is a significant blow to transnational drug trafficking operating along our borders.”

Mzansi applauds SAPS

Netizens praised the police for getting drugs off the streets.

Joyce Malehu said:

“Well done, our law enforcement officers ”

Malinga Ujola NoRihana added:

“The same drugs will go back to the streets.”

Natalia Jean-Pierre commented:

“Well done, SAPS continue doing excellent work.”

Mzwakhe Mduduzi Tshabalala stated:

“Grace Machel, peep, you'll hear them calling S-Africans sbari n skwiza [brother & sister-in-law].”

Mnisi Sandile thought:

“I am not going to praise a fish for swimming; the courts must not disappoint us ”

Hawks seize drugs valued at over R47 million

Briefly News reported that the SAPS confiscated drugs with a street value of over R47 million in a sting operation.

The Hawks said 42 South Africans and 25 foreign nationals were arrested for drug-related charges.

South Africans called for the government to be firmer when dealing with drug dealers and suppliers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News