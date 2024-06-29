No one was injured during a cash-in-transit heist at a petrol station in Middelburg in Mpumalanga on 29 June 2024

Three armed men reportedly targeted the armoured car and made off with an undisclosed amount of money

Police and local security companies who responded to the crime were reportedly investigating the incident

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

A trio made off with an undisclosed amount of money in a CIT heist in Middelburg, Mpumalanga. Images: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg and Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi can heave a sigh of relief as no one was hurt in the cash-in-transit heist at a petrol station in Middelburg, Mpumalanga town, on 29 June 2024.

Robbers target armoured truck in Middelburg

According to the Middelburg Observer, two men rushed the unmarked armoured vehicle, collecting cash at the fuel station, and made off with money bags. Eyewitnesses told the publication that the duo fled in a white sedan driven by the alleged third accomplice, who was waiting for them. It’s unclear how much money was taken; however, the witnesses confirmed to the local paper that an ink pellet exploded in one of the bags the culprits had grabbed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The SAPS and local security companies responded to the crime scene and investigated the incident. The getaway vehicle was reportedly found abandoned a while after the robbery.

Mzansi weighs in

Some netizens shared their views on the alleged crime on Facebook and X.

Bozza Matiyeti said:

“At least no one was injured, especially the gang queuing for prepaid electric coupons.”

Thabo Koloto cautioned:

“Ntombikayise Shongwe we are not safe @all.”

Alexandra Daniels asked:

“Why is this allowed to happen?”

Mpumalanga cash-in-transit robbery: Authorities probe brazen attack in

Briefly News previously reported that around 20 men attacked an armoured vehicle in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

The Hawks said the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities opened a case of cash-in-transit robbery, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News