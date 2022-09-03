Armed robbers bombed a cash in transit truck in Mpumalanga and got away with bags of cash

The incident, which took place on the R40 near Dwarsloop Mall, left one security guard with injuries

Police have confirmed the matter in a statement revealing that no arrests have been made yet but investigations are underway

Mpumalanga - Ten armed robbers attacked a Fidelity cash-in-transit vehicle and stole bags containing an undisclosed amount of money and guns belonging to the security guards.

Armed robbers managed to get away with bags of cash after bombing a cash-in-transit van in Mpumalanga. Image: @Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to eyewitnesses, the incident was nothing short of a scene from an action movie as the robbers are said to have collided a white Mercedes-Benz with the truck.

TimesLIVE said armed men emerged to join the ones in the white sedan and overpowered the security guards, and confiscated their firearms. The robbers are said to have taken bags containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Lowvelder reports that Bushbuckridge Police spokesperson Merilyne Mmonwa said the robbers torched the vehicle they used to hit the cash truck before fleeing the scene with another car. The police also confirmed that one security guard was injured during the incident.

The suspects are yet to be arrested, but Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela said he is confident his team that is currently conducting investigations will make arrests soon. He said:

"We hope that members of the public can understand the negative economic implications of such robberies and hopefully as often, they will share such valuable information which can help investigators to swiftly bring perpetrators to book."

Source: Briefly News