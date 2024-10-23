Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie tore into his counterpart, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, who earlier hit out at Cyril Ramaphosa

The drama began after the DA Federal Leader bashed Ramaphosa over his Russia comments during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin

Steenhuisen strongly opposed Ramaphosa's endearing of Russia in a heated retort, spurring McKenzie to take a swipe at his counterpart

Cyril Ramaphosa's strong sentiments about Russia at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan spurred reactions from John Steenhuisen and Gayton McKenzie. Images: Per-Anders Petterssen Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG — It was Gayton McKenzie's turn to have a go at a fellow politician and the target, John Steenhuisen.

The Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister swiped at the Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Leader and Agriculture Minister after his outcry over President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent Russia sentiments.

McKenzie berates Steenhuisen over Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa made strong assertions while in the Kremlin on a working visit to attend the 16th BRICS Heads of State Summit on Tuesday, 22 October 2024.

He was speaking on the eve of an emerging economies summit when he notably called Russia a valuable ally and friend.

"We [consider] Russia a valued ally [and] friend, who supported [South Africa] from our apartheid struggle days," Ramaphosa told his counterpart, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting between the two.

In the aftermath, the National Unity Government (GNU) collaborator distanced itself from Ramaphosa's sentiments.

"The DA rejects this characterisation in no uncertain terms [and] does not consider Russia, or Putin, as South Africa's ally," Steenhuisen slammed.

He labelled Russia as an authoritarian regime amid the ongoing Russo-Ukranian War, which began in 2014.

Ever the vocal politician, McKenzie entered the fray, calling out his counterpart in a sharp retort after taking to his X account.

McKenzie wrote:

"The President made a huge mistake by leaving you behind. He should have taken you with and you would have smiled and laughed with President Putin just like you did with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]. You are not speaking on behalf of [the] government; the President does. Now, go back to work, minister."

Ndlozi bashes Ramaphosa after Mbeki snub

In related news, Briefly News reported that former President Thabo Mbeki's omission from speaking at the funeral of the late ex-Finance Minister Tito Mboweni caused much clamour.

Notably, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi rained down criticism on Ramaphosa and his party, the African National Congress (ANC), for the "blasphemy".

