The Democratic Alliance chastised President Cyril Ramaphosa for recent comments he made in Russia

Ramaphosa said he considers Russia the country's valuable ally during his attendance at the 16th BRICS Summit

The party condemned Ramaphosa's statements and said it distanced itself from his sentiments

The DA distanced itself from Ramaphosa praising Russia. Images: Chris McGrath/Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa for lauding Russia as South Africa's ally.

DA slams Ramaphosa

The Democratic Alliance released a statement shortly after Ramaphosa praised Russia as a valuable ally. Party president John Steenhuisen said the DA distances itself from his comments and rejects the notion that Russia and South Africa are friends.

Steenhuisen said South Africans must not regard an authoritarian regime violating international law as an ally. He said the government cannot make statements that could jeopardise international relations and trade opportunities. Ramaphosa is in Russia to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.

South Africans roast DA

Netizens on Facebook laughed at Steenhuisen and dismissed his statements.

Siphe Dilika:

"The DA does not respect the state president."

Mongameli Bhanqo Mdumane said:

"He lacks diplomacy and is a typical howler. Ramaphosa is the president of RSA, not the DA."

Mustsfa Paudala said:

"South Africa is not the DA. Understand that."

Bo Mwelase said:

"This does not come as a surprise to some of us. DA hates the idea of BRICS and anything related to it. They're pro-West. They've been clear about this from the beginning."

Sello Nathaniel Sejaphala said:

"This is one of the reasons we didn't want the DA in power."

New BRICS members welcomed

In a related article, Briefly News reported that more countries joined the BRICS bloc in 2023.

These included Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Some in SA were excited, and some saw the opportunities that would open up for us as a result of the new members.

