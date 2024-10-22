President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Kazan, Russia, for the 16th annual BRICS Summit

The Summit is the first since BRICS extended invitations to other countries to join, including Iran and the United Arab Emirates

The Summit will focus on advancing political, security, humanitarian and economic cooperation between member states

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, covered current affairs relating to the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Ramaphosa is in Kazan for the first BRICS+ Summit. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KAZAN, RUSSIA — President Cyril Ramahosa arrived in Kazan, Russia, for the 16th annual BRICS Summit.

BRICS Summit underway

eNCA reported that the event will focus on global challenges, including the war between Ukraine and member-state Russia and the Middle East conflict. This will also be the first Summit since BRICS expanded to include more members, including Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates, to form BRICS+.

The emphasis will also be on advancing cultural, economic, humanitarian, and social cooperation. More than 24 countries have been invited to join the bloc, so expansion will also be on the table. China will focus on greater BRICS cooperation.

Netizens weigh in

Below are some of the comments taken from Facebook.

Our township Patriots said:

"I really wish Ramaphosa took BRICS very seriously."

Khutso S Mathere said:

"The president must advocate for peace. If Vladimir Putin refuses to ceasefire South Africa must terminate RSA/Russia with immediate effect. South Africa is a peaceful nation therefore we cannot be associated with murderers and oppressors."

Dlokovu Nhlaka Mbonambi said:

"Pain landed straight to the White House."

John Nkhumise said:

"Mr President, please sign the BRICS deal to use its own currency."

Marko Kavikhas said:

"Frustrated because you're trying too much to bring down America."

Ramaphosa meets with Elon Musk

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa met with Elon Musk while attending the United Nations General Assembly in the United States.

Ramaphosa said his meeting with Musk was fruitful and that more meetings in the future would be possible, as he has called on Musk to invest in South Africa.

