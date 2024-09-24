President Cyril Ramaphosa led a delegation of dignitaries, including ministers, to attend the United Nations General Assembly

The visit is expected to continue until 30 September, when South Africa will be participating in the 79th General Assembly debate

He also met with the world's richest man, Elon Musk and described the meeting as positive, a meeting which caused a buzz on social media

UNITED STATES—South Africans are excited at the possibilities that may emerge from President Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with multi-billionaire Elon Musk during his visit to the United States of America to attend the 79th United National General Assembly.

Musk and Ramaphosa meet

Ramaphosa met with Elon Musk, the world's richest man and the CEO of X, Starlink, and other companies, during his attendance at the 79th UN General Assembly meeting. He was accompanied by Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Parks Tau and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, among others.

According to the SABC, Ramaphosa described the meeting with Musk as positive and is expected to meet with him again. Ramaphosa also met with other investors to woo them into investing in South Africa and rang the New York Stock Exchange bell.

SA discusses meeting

Netizens commenting on @sherwiebp's X tweet discussed what Ramaphosa's meeting with Musk means for the country.

Lindo Mnisi said:

"These pictures give me so much hope. I trust that Mr President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke well bout the country, especially about the prospects of what the Government of National Unity can achieve."

Siya Ndlumbini asked:

"So when is he bringing Starlink to South Africa?"

Neeraj Goswami said:

"Great move! Engaging with Elon Musk could really boost investment in South Africa. Let's hope for big opportunities!"

KingTweetinKamalan said:

"That's one thing Cyril does really well: he shakes the hands of the right people. He's a salesman."

Took said:

"History in the making."

Ramaphosa invites Musk to invest in SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Rmaphosa encouraged Elon Musk to return to South Africa and invest in his country of birth.

During a press conference, Ramaphoss spoke to the media and said he is in talks with Musk to convince him to invest in South Africa.

