The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau has come under fire from the Economic Freedom Fighters

The party claimed that Tau missed 14 out of 16 Parliamentary meetings and stayed for a few minutes during his second appearance

The party accused him of disrespecting Parliament, and South Africans supported the Red Berets' view

The EFF called Parks Tau out for skipping his Parliament duties. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—The Economic Freedom Fighters blasted the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau for skipping 14 Parliament meetings.

EFF slams Parks Tau

The @EFFSouthAfrica, in a statement, railed against Tau, who was sworn in as a minister for the first time after the 2024 general elections. The party claimed that Tau missed 14 out of 16 meetings, and the second attendee was very brief when he announced that he could not attend the meeting.

The EFF said President Cyril Ramaphosa should reign him in and appear before the Portfolio Committee on DTIC as expected.

"Tau presides over the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, which has 18 entities, most of which are plagued by government and financial problems. The minister has disregarded appearing in the committee to account for his role in stabilising entities, including his own department," the party said.

Read the complete statement here:

South Africans agree

Social media users stanned the Red Berets lambasting Tau.

Hero Mohale said:

"Here, I agree with Julus. Comrade Parks can always do better. This is not a banana republic. How would the president reprimand the DA when our own are doing the same?"

Thato asked:

"Parks Tau, why are you disregarding our Parliament? In fact, you are showing the middle finger to the voters."

Lockman said:

"I have been sending emails directly to his office with no response."

Tshomankane said:

"Their business must include attending Parliament to account. It's part of their job."

Julius Malema criticises GNU

