EFF Slams DTIC Minister Parks Tau for Missing 16 Parliamentary Sessions, SA Agrees
- The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau has come under fire from the Economic Freedom Fighters
- The party claimed that Tau missed 14 out of 16 Parliamentary meetings and stayed for a few minutes during his second appearance
- The party accused him of disrespecting Parliament, and South Africans supported the Red Berets' view
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—The Economic Freedom Fighters blasted the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau for skipping 14 Parliament meetings.
EFF slams Parks Tau
The @EFFSouthAfrica, in a statement, railed against Tau, who was sworn in as a minister for the first time after the 2024 general elections. The party claimed that Tau missed 14 out of 16 meetings, and the second attendee was very brief when he announced that he could not attend the meeting.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The EFF said President Cyril Ramaphosa should reign him in and appear before the Portfolio Committee on DTIC as expected.
"Tau presides over the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, which has 18 entities, most of which are plagued by government and financial problems. The minister has disregarded appearing in the committee to account for his role in stabilising entities, including his own department," the party said.
Read the complete statement here:
South Africans agree
Social media users stanned the Red Berets lambasting Tau.
Hero Mohale said:
"Here, I agree with Julus. Comrade Parks can always do better. This is not a banana republic. How would the president reprimand the DA when our own are doing the same?"
Thato asked:
"Parks Tau, why are you disregarding our Parliament? In fact, you are showing the middle finger to the voters."
Lockman said:
"I have been sending emails directly to his office with no response."
Tshomankane said:
"Their business must include attending Parliament to account. It's part of their job."
Julius Malema criticises GNU
In another article, Briefly News reported that the party's president, Julius Malema, spoke against the Government of National Unity.
He said the GNU has failed because Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube refused to attend President Cyril Ramaphosa's signing of the BELA Bill into law.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za