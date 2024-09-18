Global site navigation

Julius Malema Says Siviwe Gwarube Opposing the BELA Bill Shows GNU Is Not Working
by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, said the Government of National Unity has failed
  • He pointed out that the opposition of Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube to the BELA bill is proof that the GNU is doomed
  • He called it a marriage of inconvenience between the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema said Siviwe Gwarube's refusal to attend the signing of the Bela Bill was a bad omen for the GNU
Malema says Ramaphosa should have fired Siviwe Gwarube. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Greg Baker/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, sees no hope in the Government of National Unity.

GNU failed: Malema

According to SABC News, Malema said the Government of National Unity showed its failure when Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube opposed the Basic Education Laws Amendments Bill's signing into law.

Malema questioned the capacity in which Gwarube, a member of the Democratic Alliance which opposed the bill, opposed the bill.

"How can a minister not go to a place where the president is signing a bill? That is bringing Cabinet into disrepute. The president should have fired that Minister there and then because when you are there, you are no longer saving the DA Constituion. You are serving the South African Constitution," he said.

What you need to know about the BELA Bill

Netizens laugh at Malema

South Africans on Facebook blasted Malema.

Sfiso Sithole said:

"There is no perfection in anything in this world, Mr Malema. GNU is like a car. It will need service, but it's doing fine."

Kanye McKay said:

"Hahaha, he needs to heal."

Xolani Nokwe said:

"They've lost momentum, and he is still holding on to ideals no one understands."

Mthoko H Sithomo said:

"This one must, for sometime, focus on his disintegrating EFF and forget about something he is not part of."

Thulani Lalaphantsi said:

"Juju must focus on building the EFF."

Dr Phakeng supports Bela Bill

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Dr Mamokgethi Phakeng voiced her opinion on the Bela Bill.

She expressed her support for it, and many stood with her view, showing love for her stance.

