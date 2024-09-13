President Cyril Ramaphosa officially signed the Basic Education Amendment Laws Bill into Act at the Union Buildings in Tshwane

Addressing the attendees, Ramaphosa said that he was approached and asked not to sign the Bill, but his decision to sign it was based on the will of the people

Some South Africans were happy that he signed the Bill, and others were far from pleased, slamming him for signing it

UNION BUILDINGS—The Basic Education Amendment Bill is officially a law, thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa's pen and hand.

Ramaphosa signs bill

@CyrilRamaphosa shared a video after signing the Bill into law, explaining his rationale behind the signing. In the video, he said he received opposition to the Bill and forged ahead to sign it. He also said the Bill's signing is part of the State's efforts to build an education system that is more effective and more equitable.

He added that the Bill introduces financial and public accountability frameworks for school governing bodies.

"There has been much debate about this bill. Different views have been sharply expressed. In the last few days, hours and minutes, parties in the government of national unity as well as outside the government of national unity have expressed their wishes to further engage each other on some of the sections of the bill that deal with access, admission and language," he said.

He said a number of those parties asked him to extend the signing of the Bill for consultation.

"I said I have committed to the people of South Africa that I am signing the bill today."

View the video here:

South Africans debate the law

Some netizens agreed with the signing, and others disagreed.

Netizens who supported Ramaphosa

Malumz said:

"Expropriate land without compensation followed by immigration complete overhaul, Mr President."

Katlego said:

"When done, please recall the Minister of Education. She doesn't want to work for the country."

Peace Jimin N said:

"Well done, Mr President."

Those who opposed him

Anton LA said:

"You are a disgrace to the nation."

SA Defender said:

"You have just put the last nail into the ANC's coffin. God will deal with you."

Marlene Roux said:

"You can't even handle schools as they are now."

Siviwe Gwarube didn't attend BELA signing

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Basic Education, view Gwarube, refused to attend the signing of the BELA Bill.

She said the Bill in its current form needs to be amended and called on the president to note the changes she recommended.

